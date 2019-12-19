Is This the Cheapest Dyson Vacuum on the Internet Right Now?

Image zoom Walmart

‘Tis the season to spread holiday cheer… but that holiday cheer usually spreads its own kind of festivity by way of torn wrapping, crumpled tissue paper, scattered pine needles, and maybe even some confetti or glitter deeply embedded into your carpet.

If you don’t want to be cleaning up tiny snowflake cutouts well into the spring of 2020, there’s a Christmas miracle you need to know about. Walmart spoke to Santa about your wish lists, and the retailer has decided to let you have a Dyson vacuum for under $160. Right now, you can shop the Dyson V6 Cordless Vacuum for $159, which is about 47 percent less than the original price of $299.

Image zoom

Buy It! Dyson V6 Cordless Vacuum, $159 (originally $299); walmart.com

With thousands of glowing reviews, the Dyson V6 Cordless Vacuum is loved for how light and maneuverable it is, which makes cleaning stairs, ceilings, wall corners, and ceiling fans easier than ever. Happy shoppers say nothing compares to how quickly the device takes care of bare hardwood and laminate floors, carpets, and rugs with its powerful suctioning abilities. And because the vacuum is portable, V6 Dyson owners take the tool outside the home to use in their cars, and they even rave about how quiet it is compared to similar models.

To illustrate just how good of a deal this $140 markdown is, we’re here to point out how hard-pressed you’d be to find a bigger deal on a brand new Dyson upright or stick vacuum at the moment. On Amazon, the lowest price for any Dyson model is currently $165 for the V7 Handheld-Vacuum Pro, while Macy’s lowest offer is $230 on the Big Ball Multi-Floor Canister Vacuum, Nordstrom Rack’s lowest offer is $207 for a similar V6 cord-free model, and Target’s cheapest upright Dyson vacuum is $200. The Home Depot is offering the V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum for $250, as is Bed Bath & Beyond, and Dyson itself’s lowest offering is currently $180 for the V7 Allergy vacuum cleaner.

So, is this V6 Cordless Vacuum at Walmart for $159 the cheapest brand new Dyson you can get on the internet right now? From major retailers, it certainly appears so. Shop now to make your holiday clean up a quick and easy process this year, letting you put your cleanest, most refreshed foot forward into 2020.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.