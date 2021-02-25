This Top-Rated Dyson Vacuum Is $100 Off on Amazon — but Only for a Limited Time

A vacuum cleaner is no small investment, especially when you're considering some of the highest-rated options on the market. If you are willing to splurge, you likely have your eye on Dyson, one of the most well-known brands in the game. Dyson models are known for their durability and functional design, and their incredible suction power removes pet hair and allergens from the air more effectively than most cleaners.
Yes, they tend to cost an arm and a leg, but right now Amazon is offering a massive savings on one of its most popular models: the Dyson Upright Ball Multi 2 Vacuum Cleaner. For a limited time, you can snag it for $100 off.
Not only does the vacuum work across carpets, wood floors, vinyl, and tile, but the brand's radial root technology is able to suck up the tiniest particles of dust, dirt, pet hair, and allergens in seconds. Plus, the instant release wand can be used to clean hard-to-reach places, such as curtains or underneath furniture.
Buy It! Dyson Upright Ball Multi 2 Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com
The upright vacuum cleaner has gotten over 2,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who say it "puts all other vacuums to shame." Many are now "Dyson customers for life" after adding this vacuum to their home, calling it the "next best thing to a professional cleaning service."
"I couldn't believe a vacuum could actually be $400 good. But I bought this and I have to say everything you hear about Dyson vacuums is true. It warps the linoleum floor during use because the suction is so strong. The beater brush is powerful and results in an almost self propelled action. The canister fills with SO MUCH STUFF I didn't know was there!"
"After using Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2, I realized all other vacuums I had ever owned were utter crap. This vacuum sucks up dirt like a champ. It removed so much dust from my carpet that it left me wondering if previous cleaners had just been decorative, mere poseurs, deceptive noise makers that failed to perform and fulfill their purpose."
Don't miss out on this limited time deal — head to Amazon to grab the best-seller for $100 less while you can.