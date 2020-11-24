Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

These Under-$200 Dyson Vacuums and Fans Are Sure to Sell Out Ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday hasn’t even started, yet there are already so many incredible deals you can shop now, including markdowns on celebrity-approved bracelets and even Meghan Markle’s exact tote bag. But one of the most jaw-dropping early deals we’ve found is on refurbished Dyson vacuums and fans. Right now at Nordstrom Rack, the high-end appliances are under $200.

Usually, Dyson products cost upwards of $500, which makes this discovery all the more sweet. The sale includes the heavy-duty Ball Multifloor model for a whopping $220 off. The easy-to-maneuver cleaner has a self-adjusting head that keeps movement stable, as well as an instant-release wand that’s great for targeted cleaning on stairs and between couch cushions. You can even find a refurbished version of the never-on-sale hair dryer for 30 percent off.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Dyson Ball Multifloor Vacuum - Refurbished, $179.97 (orig. $399.99); nordstromrack.com

For those who have been on the hunt for Dyson’s highly sought-after fans and air purifiers — and perhaps have been perturbed from the high price tag — you can shop a few of the different designs starting at just $173.

Shop all of the fantastic deals below, but fair warning: They’ll likely sell out fast!

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Dyson Pure Cool AM11 Purifier, $172.97 (orig. $399.99); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Dyson Pure Cool Link Desk Purifier Fan DP01, $214.97 (orig. $399.99); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Dyson TP04 Pure Cool Air Purifier & Fan, $394.97 (orig. $549.99); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete, $399.97 (orig. $549.99); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom