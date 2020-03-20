This Dyson Air Purifier Circulates Cleaner Air Around Your Entire Room — and It’s $100 Off Right Now

Image zoom

If you’re in the market for an air purifier right now, there’s one many consider to be incomparable to any other: the Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier and Fan.

The air purifier features a HEPA filter (which stands for high-efficiency particulate air) that removes 99.97 percent of allergens “as small as 0.3 microns, including pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria, and pet dander,” according to the brand. It also functions as a fan, so it blows out cool air while simultaneously filtering and cleaning it. Designed for large rooms, the device has 10 air speed settings (Dyson recommends using settings one to three during cooler months), and is capable of rotating at a 70-degree angle.

The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 is currently low in stock, but you can shop more Dyson air purifiers on Amazon here, including a newer version of the fan, model TP04, which includes additional features like an LCD display that reports air quality levels and both WiFi and Alexa capabilities.

Buy It! Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Air Purifier and Fan, $298.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com; Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Air Purifier and Fan, $549; amazon.com

Shoppers say the Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier and Fan has improved their quality of life, noting that they’re sleeping better and no longer wake up sneezing everyday. “My wife and I both suffered from upper respiratory allergies in the morning…After I installed this unit, our sneezing and dripping stopped; sinus pain and drainage stopped,” one shopper wrote.

The same customer said the air purifier is also very effective at removing odors: “At Thanksgiving time, my wife made some apple pies. This usually fills the whole house with the smell of apples and spices. Not anymore. The filter removes the odors from its end of the house. At first I thought this unit was a bit pricey, but no. It is worth every penny.”

The best part? The Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier and Fan is currently on sale for $100 off — talk about a just-in-time-for-spring deal.

Air purifiers are not recommended by the Centers for Disease Control as an effective method to prevent the novel coronavirus. The best practices to protect yourself against the illness according to CDC guidelines can be found here.