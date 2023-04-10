Dyson's Bladeless Fan That Doubles as an Air Purifier Just Went on Sale at Amazon

Spring is in the air and it's lovely — until you're sweating or sneezing.

If your home is starting to feel warm, or the dust kicked from spring cleaning is getting to you, you need to check out this deal on Dyson's hybrid air purifier and fan. The Pure Cool TP01 combines the function of a tower fan with efficient air purification, and it's $100 off at Amazon right now.

The machine removes odors, gases, and 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns through its 360-degree purification system, according to the brand. Its HEPA filter is easy to change, with automatic filter life notifications on the device. Its trademarked Air Multiplier technology claims to generate circulation power to draw distant pollutants to the machine, then projects purified air throughout the room. It's suited for spaces up to 999 square feet.

The device's purification feature is useful year-round, while the bladeless fan component comes in handy during the warmer months. You can have the fan pointed directly at you, or let it oscillate up to 70 degrees to move cool air around your space. The included remote lets users control the airflow and duration and set a sleep timer. The remote's clever magnetic design allows it to attach to the machine so you never misplace it.

It weighs only 8.4 pounds and has a footprint of just 7.7 by 7.9 inches. The TP01 stands 40.1 inches high and has a sleek bladeless design with a cylindrical base and sleek, open upper. The hybrid device has earned over 1,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who have noted how quiet yet powerful it is in their reviews.

"Even with the AC cranked up, I felt like the cold air wasn't distributing well in my apartment. This fan did an amazing job cooling things down, to the point we could crank the AC up a few degrees," one customer wrote in a five-star review.

"We honestly don't hear anything when it's on! It's perfect for sleeping and keeps the air moving through the whole room," said a shopper who added that they "love the air filter." They added, "We live in a pre-war building that tends to have a lot of dust build-up. Totally improves the air quality."

On top of cooling and purifying, the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 earns top ratings from shoppers for its good looks. "Honestly it is a striking-looking piece of fan art," said one reviewer. "It'll strike a discussion for sure once someone sees it — so don't hide this thing!"

