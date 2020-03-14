These Popular Dyson Air Purifiers Are $100 Off on Amazon This Weekend

Image zoom

Allergy sufferers, this new Amazon deal has your name written all over it!

Dyson air purifiers are currently on sale on Amazon, making it an excellent time to invest in one of the top-rated gadgets ahead of spring allergy season. The brand’s two-in-one Pure Cool Air Purifier and Fan and its three-in-one Pure Hot and Cool Air Purifier, Fan, and Heater are both $100 off, but you’ll have to move fast if you want to score these savings.

With built-in high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, the sleek machines can help alleviate allergies and asthma by trapping pollen, dust, pet dander, mold, bacteria, pollutants, and other allergens, thereby improving your home’s air quality. Both meet the U.S. Department of Energy’s HEPA standards and come with rave reviews from customers.

Shop Dyson Air Purifier Deals on Amazon:

The taller air purifier, which doubles as a cooling fan, is ideal for large spaces. Shoppers love its quiet fan, sleep mode settings, and blade-less design, which makes it safe for homes with kids and pets. Amazon reviewers gave it a near-perfect score, describing it as “worth every penny.”

Buy It! Dyson Pure Cool HEPA Air Purifier and Fan, $299 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

The shorter air purifier, which also features a cooling fan and space heater, can be used in all seasons and is powerful enough to use in large rooms, too. And just like its counterpart, it also comes with nighttime mode and an almost-silent, blade-free fan. Owners call it a “quality product” and say it’s “worth the investment.”

Buy It! Dyson Pure Hot + Cool HEPA Air Purifier, Fan, and Heater, $399 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

Dyson also includes HEPA filters in many of its cordless stick and upright vacuums, making it easy to remove allergens and pollutants from your carpet, furniture, drapes, and other surfaces. Shoppers can snag several of these vacuum cleaners at discounted prices right now, including the popular V10 cordless vacuum for $200 off.

More Dyson Deals on Amazon:

You can browse all of Dyson’s markdowns in its Amazon storefront, or shop the brand’s deals here before the prices go back up. There’s no word on how long these sales will last, but given the brand’s popularity, there’s a chance they’ll run out of stock fast.

