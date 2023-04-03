Lifestyle Home A Dyson Animal Vacuum That 'Outperforms' Its Competitors Is Quietly on Sale at Amazon “The vacuum is a significant improvement over our previous vacuum” By Amy Schulman Published on April 3, 2023 10:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Dyson products are rarely on sale at Amazon, so when we see a discounted vacuum cleaner, we're quick to hop on that deal. Right now, the $550 Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has been slashed by $150. The beloved device is designed with three cleaning modes to tackle all the dust, dirt, and pet dander scattered across carpets and hard floors. According to the brand, it has 30 percent more suction than the comparable Dyson V8, making it a great option for deep cleaning. It's also complete with a whole-machine filtration system, trapping up to 99.99 percent of particles and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. Transform the vacuum cleaner into a handheld device to target hard-to-reach areas around the house. Just pop on one of the four included attachments, including a crevice tool, combination tool, and soft dusting brush, and then get to work cleaning in between couch cushions and dusting the drapes. When the device is fully charged it can run for up to 60 minutes at a time. Plus, it's cordless, giving you free rein while you work. Amazon Buy It! Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $399.99 (orig. $549.99); amazon.com The Bissell Steam Mop That Pulls Dirt 'Out of Every Corner' Is on Sale at Amazon Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the Dyson vacuum a five-star rating, with users calling it "unbelievably powerful" and the "best of the best." One reviewer said, "It sucks up huge chunks of stuff, hair, [and] threads, yet never gets tangled," while another added: "The vacuum is a significant improvement over our previous vacuum." A third shopper wrote, "I can honestly say this little cordless beauty outperforms my big Kenmore Elite by a long mile." They continued, saying, "The carpet brush is incredible at getting pet hair out of the carpet." They finished off by explaining that while it's "super pricey" it's still "worth every penny." Head to Amazon to get the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This 6-Piece Patio Garden Set Is 'Comfortable' and 'Easy to Assemble,' and It's 52% Off — for the Next 30 Hours Blake Lively's Crossbody Phone Case Is the Hands-Free Accessory All Moms Need I Went to Opening Weekend of the Eras Tour — Here's What to Wear to Taylor Swift's Concert