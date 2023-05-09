Amazon Just Dropped a Deal on This 'Very Powerful' Dyson Vacuum

If you're in the market for a reliable cleaning device after a long spring cleaning season, we suggest heading to Amazon for an under-the-radar deal on a Dyson vacuum.

Right now, the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner is $100 off. Designed to clean hard floors and carpets, the upright vacuum is equipped with strong suction and three cleaning modes to tackle different messes. It has nylon bristles to readily lift up dirt and pet hair from rugs. Even better, its brush head automatically removes wrapped hair while it cleans.

What really sets it apart from standard upright vacuums? The device features what the brand calls Dyson Ball tech: It rides on a ball located at its base, making it easy to maneuver around furniture and tight corners. Also worth calling out is its washable filter that captures 99.97 percent of particles to help keep the air clean.

For a whole home clean, the gadget has a long hose that stretches a total of 50 feet. Plus, it comes with several accessories for more targeted cleaning. Attach the stair tool to keep your steps spotless, and opt for the combination tool to reach cobwebbed ceiling corners or dusty windowsills.

To go along with their five-star ratings, some Amazon shoppers have left glowing reviews for the vacuum. They rave that it's "very powerful" and "does not disappoint," with one writing, "This is the absolute best vacuum in the world."

One shopper shared, "It is just amazing how much dog hair it pulls out of our carpeting!" They also added, "And the roller magically stays hair free." And another reviewer said it's "a great product for floors and rugs."

