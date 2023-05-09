Amazon Just Dropped a Deal on This 'Very Powerful' Dyson Vacuum

“It is just amazing how much dog hair it pulls out of our carpeting”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 06:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

If you're in the market for a reliable cleaning device after a long spring cleaning season, we suggest heading to Amazon for an under-the-radar deal on a Dyson vacuum.

Right now, the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner is $100 off. Designed to clean hard floors and carpets, the upright vacuum is equipped with strong suction and three cleaning modes to tackle different messes. It has nylon bristles to readily lift up dirt and pet hair from rugs. Even better, its brush head automatically removes wrapped hair while it cleans.

What really sets it apart from standard upright vacuums? The device features what the brand calls Dyson Ball tech: It rides on a ball located at its base, making it easy to maneuver around furniture and tight corners. Also worth calling out is its washable filter that captures 99.97 percent of particles to help keep the air clean.

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

For a whole home clean, the gadget has a long hose that stretches a total of 50 feet. Plus, it comes with several accessories for more targeted cleaning. Attach the stair tool to keep your steps spotless, and opt for the combination tool to reach cobwebbed ceiling corners or dusty windowsills.

To go along with their five-star ratings, some Amazon shoppers have left glowing reviews for the vacuum. They rave that it's "very powerful" and "does not disappoint," with one writing, "This is the absolute best vacuum in the world."

One shopper shared, "It is just amazing how much dog hair it pulls out of our carpeting!" They also added, "And the roller magically stays hair free." And another reviewer said it's "a great product for floors and rugs."

There's currently no end date listed for the deal, so head to Amazon to pick up the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner while it's still on sale!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Nate Berkus Home Sale TOUT
Amazon's Huge Sale on Nate Berkus Home Bedding, Blankets, and Pillows Means Prices Now Start at Just $18
Fashion One-Off: Rothy's flats lookalike TOUT
Shoppers Say People 'Often Mistake' These Flats for Rothy's — but They're a Fraction of the Price
Yankee Candle Mother's Day Sale TOUT
More Than 400 Yankee Candles Are on Sale for Mother's Day — but Only for the Next 48 Hours
Related Articles
Yankee Candle Mother's Day Sale TOUT
More Than 400 Yankee Candles Are on Sale for Mother's Day — but Only for the Next 48 Hours
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
A Robot Vacuum Is the Mother's Day Gift She Really Wants, and This One from Shark Is 40% Off Right Now
Amazon Home Organizational Sale Tout
Amazon Has So Many Deals on Popular Home Organization Products Right Now, and Prices Start at $10
Aura Frame First-Person Review TOUT
My Mom Replaced Her Photo Albums with This Digital Picture Frame, and the Brand Is Having a Mother's Day Sale
Lepotec LED Motion Sensor Cabinet Light Tout
These 'Handy' Under-Cabinet Lights with 'Flawless' Motion Detection Are on Sale at Amazon
Germ Guardian Air Purifier Tout
This $175 Air Purifier That 'Pulls Stuff Out of the Air' Is Just $75 at Amazon Today
Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop Tout
This Steam Mop Makes Floors Look 'Brand New' — and It's $60 Off at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Basics Digital Oscillating 3 Speed Tower Fan with Remote
This 'Quiet and Powerful' Tower Fan Helps Shoppers Stay Cool While They Sleep, and It's on Sale for Under $50
UMLo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
An $850 Cordless Vacuum That Leaves Shoppers 'Absolutely Amazed' Is on Sale for Just $150 at Amazon
Furniture Roundup: Outlet Deals Tout
The 10 Best Furniture Deals in Amazon's Outlet Go Up to 61% Off
GRANNY SAYS Hanging Closet Shelf, 3-Shelf Foldable Hanging
These Hanging Shelves 'Optimize Space' in Closets, and They're Just $12 Apiece at Amazon
wavego Portable Air Conditioners Fan Tout
This Portable Air Conditioner That Shoppers Call 'Surprisingly Great' Is 38% Off at Amazon
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV970 Tout
A Shark Robot Vacuum That 'Doesn't Miss Anything' Is at Its Cheapest Price Ever at Amazon
Broom and Dustpan Tout
This Dustpan That 'Doesn't Leave Anything Behind' Is 43% Off at Amazon
POWEART Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This $700 Cordless Vacuum with 'Strong Suction' Is Just $140 at Amazon Right Now
Forias Wedge Pillows Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Stopped Snoring' After Sleeping on This Wedge Pillow — and It's Just $40 Today