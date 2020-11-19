Dyson’s Best-Selling Air Purifier That Doubles as a Space Heater Is $125 Off on Amazon Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Air purifiers have been a hot commodity this year. In March, they were virtually impossible to find online, and they started to disappear once again in September when sales for them on Amazon spiked by over 450 percent in one week. If you’ve found yourself home more often, you may have considered getting one to improve your space’s air quality, too. Luckily, not only are they much more widely available on Amazon now, but one that’s considered the best you can get — Dyson’s Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier — is currently marked down.

If you’re wondering just how good Dyson’s unique air purifier is, it’s got the royal stamp of approval from Queen Elizabeth herself. Moreover, it’s Amazon’s sixth best-selling air purifier and has over 400 five-star ratings. The air purifier stands out from others on the market thanks to its multitasking abilities — it’s also a space heater and a fan. It uses a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, which captures 99.97 percent of allergens like dust, pollen, mold spores, and pet dander. The purifier has 10 air-speed settings as well as an oscillate setting to project purified air and heat around the room.

Dyson’s Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier usually costs $500, but you can score it for $375 for a limited time. The newer model, which is WiFi-enabled and compatible with Alexa devices, is also on sale for $50 off.

In addition to improving air quality “tremendously,” shoppers say the Dyson purifier is “quiet, heats a room quickly, and cools better than a fan.”

“This product is very easy to use, and I feel like it really does its job of purifying the air because I’ve been finding myself sneezing significantly less ever since I started using this product,” one customer wrote. “Now that it’s winter, the machine helps heating our small bedroom… it’s nice that I don’t have to use my other heater as the Dyson one takes care of both tasks.” They added that “it looks amazing with its sleek, modern design.”