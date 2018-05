A 24-hour “team of expert concierges,” complementary overnight shoeshine, twice daily housekeeping, daily newspapers and more are also available to guests staying in this luxe room. “Thank you @bookingcom for helping me surprise @gabunion in France this weekend with this lovely stay!” Wade wrote on this photo of the couple on Instagram. Union added in a post of her own, “Living for the #WadeWorldTour2018 this weekend.”