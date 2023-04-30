This Lightweight Down Comforter 'Is Like Sleeping Wrapped in a Cloud,' and It's Up to 46% Off

During the winter, there's truly nothing better than curling up in bed each night with the softest, heaviest comforter imaginable. During the summer, though? It's all about staying cool, ideally without losing any of that coziness — which is why we can't get enough of this ultra-soft and lightweight down comforter, which is on sale at Amazon with double discounts.

The DWR Lightweight Feather Down Comforter is designed to keep you cool and dry during the hottest summer nights, thanks to its breathable down and feather fill that lets in the fresh air and removes sweat as you sleep. It's made from 420-thread-count cotton in a classic white color with a light brushed finish. The down duvet comforter has an elegant baffle box and silver-edged design, double-needle stitching, and corner loops to keep it looking fluffy while staying firmly in place.



It's available in sizes ranging from twin to oversized king, and in regular and heavyweight versions in addition to the lightweight model in case you want to stock up on other options for use later in the year. Right now, the lightweight option is 40 percent off and thanks to an on-site coupon, you can get an extra 10 percent off, bringing its price to $119.

Tons of Amazon shoppers are "impressed" with the "luxurious" down comforter too, according to reviews. "This comforter is like sleeping wrapped in a cloud!" wrote one happy shopper, who added that it's "so soft and cooling while I sleep."



Another person called the comforter "extremely fluffy, comfortable, and soft" and "the best purchase I have ever made for bedding." And a third reviewer shared that the comforter feels "super soft on your skin and [is] fluffy," and added, "keeps me cool at night. No more sweating!"

Want to experience that lightweight coziness for yourself? Pick up the DWR Lightweight Feather Down Comforter while it's on sale with double discounts at Amazon.

