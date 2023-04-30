Lifestyle Home This Lightweight Down Comforter 'Is Like Sleeping Wrapped in a Cloud,' and It's Up to 46% Off “Keeps me cool at night. No more sweating” By Rachel Simon Rachel Simon Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Byrdie, Food & WIne, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, and she is the author of the 2022 book Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. She specializes in pop culture, career, relationships, and mental health, but also loves covering the fashion/beauty and e-commerce space. Rachel graduated from Emerson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Writing, Literature, and Publishing, and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 30, 2023 10:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon During the winter, there's truly nothing better than curling up in bed each night with the softest, heaviest comforter imaginable. During the summer, though? It's all about staying cool, ideally without losing any of that coziness — which is why we can't get enough of this ultra-soft and lightweight down comforter, which is on sale at Amazon with double discounts. The DWR Lightweight Feather Down Comforter is designed to keep you cool and dry during the hottest summer nights, thanks to its breathable down and feather fill that lets in the fresh air and removes sweat as you sleep. It's made from 420-thread-count cotton in a classic white color with a light brushed finish. The down duvet comforter has an elegant baffle box and silver-edged design, double-needle stitching, and corner loops to keep it looking fluffy while staying firmly in place.It's available in sizes ranging from twin to oversized king, and in regular and heavyweight versions in addition to the lightweight model in case you want to stock up on other options for use later in the year. Right now, the lightweight option is 40 percent off and thanks to an on-site coupon, you can get an extra 10 percent off, bringing its price to $119. Amazon Buy It! DWR Lightweight Feather Down Comforter (Queen), $118.71 with coupon (orig. $220); amazon.com Tons of Amazon shoppers are "impressed" with the "luxurious" down comforter too, according to reviews. "This comforter is like sleeping wrapped in a cloud!" wrote one happy shopper, who added that it's "so soft and cooling while I sleep."Another person called the comforter "extremely fluffy, comfortable, and soft" and "the best purchase I have ever made for bedding." And a third reviewer shared that the comforter feels "super soft on your skin and [is] fluffy," and added, "keeps me cool at night. No more sweating!" Want to experience that lightweight coziness for yourself? Pick up the DWR Lightweight Feather Down Comforter while it's on sale with double discounts at Amazon. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This 'Super Comfy' T-Shirt That Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Is on Sale Today Rihanna Strolled Through NYC in the Timeless Jean Style Katie Holmes Has Been Wearing All Spring Amazon Shoppers Are 'Obsessed' with These $20 Cabinet Organizers That 'Create More Space'