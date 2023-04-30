This Lightweight Down Comforter 'Is Like Sleeping Wrapped in a Cloud,' and It's Up to 46% Off

“Keeps me cool at night. No more sweating”

By
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon

Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Byrdie, Food & WIne, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, and she is the author of the 2022 book Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. She specializes in pop culture, career, relationships, and mental health, but also loves covering the fashion/beauty and e-commerce space. Rachel graduated from Emerson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Writing, Literature, and Publishing, and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 30, 2023 10:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

DWR Lightweight Feathers Down Comforter Full/Queen
Photo: Amazon

During the winter, there's truly nothing better than curling up in bed each night with the softest, heaviest comforter imaginable. During the summer, though? It's all about staying cool, ideally without losing any of that coziness — which is why we can't get enough of this ultra-soft and lightweight down comforter, which is on sale at Amazon with double discounts.

The DWR Lightweight Feather Down Comforter is designed to keep you cool and dry during the hottest summer nights, thanks to its breathable down and feather fill that lets in the fresh air and removes sweat as you sleep. It's made from 420-thread-count cotton in a classic white color with a light brushed finish. The down duvet comforter has an elegant baffle box and silver-edged design, double-needle stitching, and corner loops to keep it looking fluffy while staying firmly in place.

It's available in sizes ranging from twin to oversized king, and in regular and heavyweight versions in addition to the lightweight model in case you want to stock up on other options for use later in the year. Right now, the lightweight option is 40 percent off and thanks to an on-site coupon, you can get an extra 10 percent off, bringing its price to $119.

DWR Lightweight Feathers Down Comforter Full/Queen
Amazon

Buy It! DWR Lightweight Feather Down Comforter (Queen), $118.71 with coupon (orig. $220); amazon.com

Tons of Amazon shoppers are "impressed" with the "luxurious" down comforter too, according to reviews. "This comforter is like sleeping wrapped in a cloud!" wrote one happy shopper, who added that it's "so soft and cooling while I sleep."

Another person called the comforter "extremely fluffy, comfortable, and soft" and "the best purchase I have ever made for bedding." And a third reviewer shared that the comforter feels "super soft on your skin and [is] fluffy," and added, "keeps me cool at night. No more sweating!"

Want to experience that lightweight coziness for yourself? Pick up the DWR Lightweight Feather Down Comforter while it's on sale with double discounts at Amazon.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

MIHOLL Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirt Tout
This 'Super Comfy' T-Shirt That Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Is on Sale Today
Rihanna is seen in Soho on April 25, 2023 in New York City
Rihanna Strolled Through NYC in the Timeless Jean Style Katie Holmes Has Been Wearing All Spring
SONGMICS Cabinet Organizer Shelf Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Obsessed' with These $20 Cabinet Organizers That 'Create More Space'
Related Articles
SONGMICS Cabinet Organizer Shelf Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Obsessed' with These $20 Cabinet Organizers That 'Create More Space'
Gorilla Grip Breathable Mesh Shoe Organizer Tout
Shoppers Call This Trending Over-the-Door Shoe Organizer a 'Space Saver' — and It's Just $13 at Amazon
Kjfeoiye Under Sink Organizers and Storage Tout
These Under-Sink Storage Solutions 'Make Organization Easy' — and They're on Sale
Coastal-Inspired Furniture Finds Tout
Amazon Is Brimming with Coastal-Themed Furniture and Decor Ahead of Summer — and Prices Start at Just $17
Best Outlet Deals Tout
The 12 Best Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet This Weekend — Up to 81% Off
Folding Zero Gravity Outdoor Recliner Patio Lounge Chair Tout
This Zero Gravity Chair with Thousands of Perfect Ratings Is 'Beyond Comfortable' — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Vaverto Gel Memory Foam Pillow Tout
Hot Sleepers Think This 'Cozy but Cooling' Memory Foam Pillow Is Better Than Tempur-Pedic — and It's 60% Off
ORFELD Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Stick Vacuum That's 'Comparable to a Dyson' Is Under $100 at Amazon Today
PHINOX Under Bed Storage
These Storage Containers on Wheels Are 'Great for Hiding Shoes Under the Bed,' and They're on Sale at Amazon
First-Person Cordless Vacuum Review (Week 4) TOUT
This Feature-Rich Cordless Vacuum Gets the Job Done on Every Surface in My Home
Out of Thousands of Target Deals You Could Buy Right Now, These TK Will Set You Up for Summer tout
Out of Thousands of Target Deals You Can Buy Right Now, These 39 Will Set You Up for Summer
Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size
These 'Extra Plush' Bed Pillows with 21,500+ Perfect Ratings Are Now Just $10 Apiece at Amazon
BISSELL Little Green Pro Portable Carpet TOUT
There's a Black Friday-Level Sale on This Highly Rated Bissell Carpet Cleaner at Amazon Right Now
Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Tout / Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Extended for One More Day — and It's Still Packed with Home Deals for Up to 80% Off
Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage Tout
These 'Roomy' Storage Bags Are an 'Excellent Solution' for Staying Organized — and They're Just $5 Apiece
Vacuum One-Off (Week 4) TOUT
Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on This Roomba with 11,800 Five-Star Ratings