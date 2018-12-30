Dwayne Johnson Surprises His Mom with a New Home for Christmas — and She Cries Tears of Joy

The season of giving continues!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed on Saturday that he gave his mom Ata a new house for Christmas.

“Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas,” the actor, 46, captioned an Instagram video of his mother receiving a “golden ticket” that entitles her to any house she wants, wherever she wants.

In the video, Ata, 70, opens a card with the ticket and starts to read it before crying tears of joy and hugging her son.

“Guess what?” she says to her granddaughter Jasmine, 3. “I get a brand-new house!”

Johnson explained how his family moved often when he was young and never truly created a home anywhere.

“All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country,” the former WWE wrestler continued on Instagram. “Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another. The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need – houses, cars etc.”

In March, Johnson shared that he got his dad Rocky a new Cadillac after his father underwent a hip replacement surgery.

In July, Johnson gifted his cousin Tanoai Reed, who works as his stunt double, a custom pickup truck to thank him for 17 years of work.

“But the house this time is a special one and the timing is very meaningful,” the Moana star added of his mom’s Christmas gift. “I told her to treat this card like it’s ‘Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket’ because she gets to choose any home she wants – anywhere she wants.”

Johnson, who nicknamed himself “Dwanta,” has been generous throughout the holiday season. Earlier this month, he spent time with children as part of his film Hobbs and Shaw’s Christmas Wish Granting Day and his work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

“This kind of stuff is easily, easily the best part of my fame,” he said in a video documenting the kids’ special day, during which he presented them with gifts.