"Thank you God for blessing me with a little bit of work ethic to make stuff like this happen," the actor wrote alongside a clip of him surprising his mom with her new home

Dwayne Johnson Brings His Mother to Tears After Buying Her a House: 'Enjoy Your New Home Mom'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Ata Johnson and Dwayne Johnson attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Red Notice" at Regal LA Live on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix)

Dwayne Johnson just surprised his mom with a new home!

On Saturday, the Jungle Cruise actor shared a couple of clips of his mother, Ata Johnson, taking a tour of her new house that he purchased for her as a gift.

"Love you mom and surprise!" he began the lengthy Instagram caption. "When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I'll happily take her tears of joy."

Explaining to his followers the situation, he wrote, "I surprised my mom and bought her a new home."

"Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise," he said.

Noting that he's been "lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years," Dwayne, 50, added, "but this one is special as she's told me over and over these past few years, 'After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. That's my dream.' "

"Mom, there's no greater feeling than to make you happy ~ welcome home 🏠❤️🌺," he continued.

"I always say, if you got a good mom then you got a shot at becoming a good, caring human being," Dwayne elaborated. "Let's all give our mamas a big grateful squeeze this weekend and make 'em happy."

In one clip, Dwayne brings his mom to tears after showing her the family room.

"We placed her vintage ukuleles 🎶 up on the wall and I was able to unearth pictures of our ancestors that she hasn't seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa," he shared in the caption.

"She misses her mom and dad. I miss them too," he continued. "Thank you God for blessing me with a little bit of work ethic to make stuff like this happen."

"Enjoy your new home mom!!" he wrote before encouraging his mom to "Break out the ukulele and let's 💃🏻🕺🏽😂🎶."

On Sunday, the Baywatch star posted another sweet video of his mom checking out her new "Smackdown Room," calling it "another cool moment."

"In her homes she always has her 'Smackdown Room' where she keeps the coolest Rock/DJ memorabilia, but over the years they've become insanely crowded," he explained. "So for her new home, I had these cool built ins made and just added only a few memorabilia items - Posters, University of Miami game balls, movie awards, championship titles etc. Figured she can add whatever she wants from here."

"This is her favorite room to bring guests to and it's my least favorite 😂🙋🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ because the last thing I want to do is stand in a DJ Shrine while people look around as my mom takes them thru at all the stuff I've done," he quipped. "No thanks 🙅🏽‍♂️😂."

However, Dwayne admitted, "But, truth is, when I'm BY MYSELF 😊, these Smackdown rooms she creates have such positive energy and beautiful mana."