Amazon Shoppers Say This Steam Cleaner Removes 'Decades of Grime and Dirt' — and It's on Sale Before Prime Day

In the market for a reliable cleaning gadget to deep clean your home? You don't have to wait until Amazon Prime Day to score savings on a customer-favorite steam cleaner.
Ahead of its biggest sale of the year (mark your calendars for July 12 and 13!), the retailer dropped an early Prime Day deal on the Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner. Designed to clean and sanitize (without chemicals), it blasts away dirt, stains, and grease while eliminating 99.99 percent of bacteria.
Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner, $149.78 (orig. $189.78); amazon.com
You can use the multipurpose cleaning gadget to make almost every inch of your home look brand new, including all types of floors, kitchen appliances, furniture, bathroom surfaces, and grout tiles. It can also deep clean the interior of your car.
To use it, simply fill the large capacity tank with water — no cleaning solution needed — and power it on. The machine, which heats up to 275 degrees Fahrenheit, runs for up to 50 minutes. Even better, the compact lightweight tank has a retractable handle, so it's easy to carry as you clean. Plus, it comes with a long hose so you can get to hard-to-reach areas.
It features 17 attachments to clean all kinds of surfaces and messes. That includes extension tubes, microfiber pads and cloths, nylon and brass brushes, and more.
A hit with Amazon shoppers, the device has racked up more than 11,400 five-star ratings. Customers use the "powerful" steam cleaner to "blast dirt away." And they love that it can "clean the entire house," with one saying, "its versatility has been nothing short of impressive."
They also appreciate that it can clean even the most stubborn of messes. One user raved that it removed stains from their shower "that have been there for years," adding, "My showers and floors have never been so clean!" And another raved: "This steamer cleaned off decades of grime and dirt."
Beat the Prime Day rush and snap up the Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner while it's on sale at Amazon.
