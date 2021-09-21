Even Professional Cleaners Swear by This Steam Cleaner — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Anyone who's looking to do a deep clean needs more than just a simple vacuum cleaner. To really get into those hard-to-reach crevices, you'll require something more powerful. If you've never used a steam cleaner before, this mighty device is sure to change the way you think about scrubbing the house.
For those who are just getting started, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner, which is currently on sale for just $149.78. It's part cleaner, part sanitizer, and designed to eliminate dirt, grease, and stains, along with removing 99.9 percent of bacteria and mold. It can be used on just about any type of floor as well as furniture, toys, kitchen appliances, cars, grout, and tile.
To use it, just fill the large capacity tank with water and watch as the machine heats up to 275 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll have up to 50 minutes of cleaning time toto attack all the corners and pieces of furniture that could use a steaming. Along with the steamer, the kit comes with a slew of accessories, including microfiber pads, nylon brushes, extension tubes, and more.
Buy It! Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner, $149.97 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given the steam cleaner a five-star rating, calling it a "fantastic cleaning tool" and "phenomenal." One user even says, "I usually don't enjoy cleaning, but using this steamer is actually fun."
"Not only do I love this machine, but so do my clients," one five-star reviewer shares. "I chose this steamer because it looked less cumbersome. I really feel as though I could not have made a better choice. I have used it on old ugly wood furniture, and you would not believe the difference. It blasts out the nasty stuff that grows in the cracks around faucet fixtures without a crazy amount of scrubbing. I feel like my detailing and deep cleaning have been improved immensely, and quite honestly, I was pretty great at it already if I do say so myself."
"I've convinced my family and friends to buy this steamer," another shopper writes. It's a must-have tool for deep cleaning your house without all the effort. Cleaning the bathroom has never been easier. We've recently moved into a new home with raised tile flooring and dirty dirty grout; I always do a light pre-treatment then blast the dirt away with this steamer — the tile looks brand new."
Head to Amazon and shop the Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner, on sale for just $149.97.
- Even Professional Cleaners Swear by This Steam Cleaner — and It's on Sale at Amazon
- Shoppers Say This $96 Vacuum Makes Their Carpets Look 'Better Than They Have in Years'
- The 8-in-1 Pan That Always Sell Out Is a Staple in Cameron Diaz's Kitchen — and Now We're Even More Obsessed
- Amazon Shoppers Swear These Are the 'Most Comfortable Pants' They've Ever Put On — and They're on Sale for as Little as $10