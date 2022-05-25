Amazon Shoppers Say They Immediately 'Felt the Difference' After Turning on This Tower Fan — and It's on Sale
It's that time of year when the heat has arrived — and seems to not be going anywhere — which means all of your cooling devices are running constantly. Whether you're sitting in front of the air conditioning or sliding under your cooling bed sheets, you're probably looking for ways to stay cool this summer.
Try the Dreo Cruiser Pro Tower Fan, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The top-rated fan is designed with four speeds and three modes (normal, natural, and sleep), complete with a 90-degree oscillation which provides plenty of airflow around the room. Users can control the fan from the LED panel at the top of the device that showcases the room temperature and mode selected, or via the included remote control.
Thanks to the gentle breeze, the fan is wonderfully quiet — allowing you to watch TV and fall asleep without being disturbed. It's also designed with a built-in timer that can be set anywhere from one to 12 hours at a time, so you don't have to worry about manually turning it on or off. Plus, the sleek and slender device is readily portable thanks to the carry handle, so you can bring it from room to room with ease.
Buy It! Dreo Cruiser Pro Tower Fan, $69.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Nearly 9,000 Amazon shoppers have given the tower fan a five-star rating, with many noting that it's powerful enough to cool down a room in just a "couple [of] minutes." One user said, "As soon as I turned it on, I felt the difference," while another wrote: "Within 10 minutes, it provides a comfortable temperature."
A third reviewer explained that they purchased this fan because their bedroom just wouldn't cool down. "It not only helped us sleep so much better, but it didn't add too much extra room noise — almost added a perfect ambient sound," they shared, adding: "We set it up in front of an air vent and it perfectly distributed cool air through the room."
Head to Amazon to get the Dreo Cruiser Pro Tower Fan while it's on sale.
- Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Back with 30,000+ Deals — and Prices Start at $9
- The Amazon Furniture Outlet's Memorial Day Sale Has Discounts as High as 76% Off
- Pet Owners Say This Best-Selling Donut Dog Bed Is Their Pups' 'Go-To Place Day or Night,' and It's on Sale
- Shoppers Love How 'Stylish and Functional' This Convertible Backpack Purse Is, and It's on Sale