Drew Scott Reveals He Secretly Married Linda Phan in a Nashville Hot Tub Before Italy Wedding

"We actually got married in Nashville," Phan explained in a new YouTube video with the Property Brothers, with whom she tied the knot three years ago

Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan said "I do" in front of 300 guests three years ago in an Italian destination wedding — but they did it first in a Tennessee hot tub.

The couple has revealed that they actually got married before the big day witnessed by family and friends, in an intimate ceremony that involved a jacuzzi and some fast food. "We actually got married in Nashville," Phan said Tuesday in a new YouTube video.

"Instead of exchanging rings, we exchanged burgers, and we got married in a hot tub," Scott added. "And so, the justice of the peace came to us, and we were in the hot tub. We thought they were gonna be like, 'No, we can't do that.' But she was like, 'That's the coolest thing I've ever seen.'"

"Or the hottest thing," Phan joked, as they watched footage of the Italy wedding for the first time ahead of their 3rd anniversary.

Scott explained that they squeezed in the wedding while he and his twin brother and co-star Jonathan were traveling and filming Property Brothers, before heading to Puglia, Italy for the big ceremony.

"How it works, there's a whole other process if you want to get married overseas," he said. "So, the legal wedding is done locally, and then you just do a ceremony and all the funs tuff abroad."

They also shared some previously unknown tidbits about their wedding exclusively with PEOPLE.

Scott revealed that they didn't get to taste their wedding cake on the day of the reception, so he ordered them some miniature versions of their four cake flavors from their baker Butter& when they returned home to Los Angeles.