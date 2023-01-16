Drew Scott Strips Down on the Set of 'The Drew Barrymore Show' in Hilarious Video

The Scott brothers were on the show to promote the new season of their show Brother vs. Brother on HGTV

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 16, 2023 10:24 PM
The Drew Barrymore Show Brandon Marshall Rips His Shirt Off While Talking About His New Health and Wellness Platform App https://www.thedrewbarrymoreshow.com/videos/brandon-marshall-rips-his-shirt-off-while-talking-about-his-new-health-and-wellness-platform
Photo: CBS

Drew Scott is not afraid to show some skin.

The Brother vs. Brother star, 44, hilariously stripped down on the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show during a segment with former NFL player Brandon Marshall. The show shared a clip of the moment to Instagram, showing the audience cheer on Marshall to take his shirt off.

"Let's do it," Marshall said, taking off his gray sweater. The move prompted Drew Barrymore and Jonathan Scott to tease the audience, pretending to remove their jackets, but ultimately it was Drew Scott that followed through.

"Drew is a personal trainer," Marshall said, as the reality star took off his shirt. Barrymore can also be heard egging him on in the video, chanting "take it off."

As Drew removed his shirt and showed off his abs, he quipped to Marshall "I was a personal trainer 25 years ago."

Jonathan also got in on the fun, jokingly pretending to untie his belt before he was stopped by Marshall.

This isn't the first time that Drew has shown off his toned physique on television. He previously completed a poolside demolition with Terry Crews shirtless on an episode of Celebrity IOU.

"To see those guys trying to get shirtless, it was really great," Crews said in the episode, referring to the Property Brothers, with a laugh. "They can't beat me there."

The twin brothers were on the show to promote the new season of their hit show Brother vs. Brother on HGTV, where they compete against each other to flip houses, with the winner being whoever can flip the house for the highest selling price.

RELATED Video: Drew Scott and Terry Crews Strip Down to Jackhammer Shirtless on Sneak Peek of 'Celebrity IOU'

While promoting the show on The Tonight Show, Drew opened up about his life as a new father to son Parker, 8 months, which he shares with wife Linda Phan.

"It's been amazing," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "[Parker] has all these new little expressions. He has these two faces that he makes. We named one of them 'the Nic Cage.'"

Explaining, he continued, "Have you ever seen like in Face/Off, when he does the intense face? That's what [Parker] does."

He said he and his wife have dubbed Parker's other face "The Coolidge," after White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge.

"She does this like squinty cute smile thing," he explained of Coolidge.

"He does that because he knows he's playing to the audience," he added. "He's trying to be cutesy."

A new episode of Brother vs. Brother airs on HGTV on Sunday, Jan. 22.

