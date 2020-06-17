"We definitely all need somebody to lean on," Drew Scott wrote on his Instagram

Property Brothers ' Drew Scott Wows Fans as He Sings an Acoustic Rendition of 'Lean on Me'

Drew Scott is serenading fans!

The Property Brothers star, 42, showed off a bit of his musical side when he performed an acoustic rendition of "Lean on Me" on Wednesday.

In the two-minute video shared on his Instagram, Scott — who performs as part of the pop-country duo The Scott Brothers with his twin Jonathan — plays the guitar as he croons a few verses from popular Bill Withers tune.

"We definitely all need somebody to lean on," he wrote in the caption of his post. "I’m thankful for family, community and for music that gives us the words to reflect on how connected we all are. Lift each other up...and allow yourself to be lifted."

The real estate pro went on to give a sweet shoutout to his own father, as well as his music tutor Rick Russo, writing, "...and thnx to my guitar teacher @rickrussomusic (and first guitar teacher dad) for helping make me sound better."

The performance was a smash hit with fans and fellow reality TV home renovators, with Income Property host Scott McGillivray commenting, "Bro!!! So great."

"So fantastic," Family Home Overhaul's Cheryl Hickey wrote.

Meanwhile, Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba gushed alongside three yellow heart emojis, "Nice!!!!"

Jonathan previously showed off his musical talents when he recorded a love song titled "You Chose Me" in honor of his wife Linda Phan in 2018.

Drew Scott with wife Linda Phan

He originally surprised Phan, 35, with the sentimental composition on the morning of their wedding in May, but officially released the track the following months in a music video featuring photos and video footage from their Italian ceremony.

The lyrical homage to his bride included personal references like, “How else can I say that you were worth the wait?,” likely a call-out to their eight-year courtship, and “You’re the royal queen of puns.” In the song, he also praises her for dancing “to your own drum like no one’s watching.”

“You’re so beautiful / Got a heart of gold and I can’t believe / Out of all the guys in the whole wide world, you chose me," the HGTV star sings on the track.

Scott also dug into his musical roots when he proposed to Phan in 2016, playing a recording of himself singing Train's "Marry Me" before popping the question.

This January, Scott told PEOPLE that he and Phan, who is the creative director of Scott Brothers Global, are ready to expand their family — even if it meant focusing less on his home improvement empire.

“I think it’s spending less time working and more time with ourselves. If we’re always on the road filming, it’s really tough to grow a family,” he said.