Drew Scott Shows Off His Singing Skills with Cover of Lady Gaga's Song 'Shallow'

Drew Scott continues to serenade his fans!

On Friday, the Property Brothers star, 42, shared another clip of himself showing off his some of his vocal talents his with an acoustic cover of Lady Gaga's Grammy and Academy Award-winning song, "Shallow."

"This is one of my fav songs," Scott captioned the video on Twitter, before thanking his music tutor Rick Russo. "Thanks for the fun, @rickrussomusic. I’ll have to keep attending the Rick School of Rock to get to your level of play. 🙌🎸."

Russo replied under Scott's Instagram post of the same clip, "Thanks drew. This was lots of fun...you sound really great on vocals AND guitar!"

The performance was met with loads of praise from fans and famous friends. Dancing with the Stars pro Alan Bersten cheered Scott on with a "Heck yeah!"

Meanwhile, Canadian country singer Brett Kissel asked the HGTV star, "Wanna go on tour?"

Scott recently began sharing more of his music side on social media. Earlier this month, he performed an acoustic rendition of Bill Withers' hit song "Lean on Me."

The star also performs as part of the pop-country duo The Scott Brothers with his twin Jonathan, and even recorded a love song titled "You Chose Me" in honor of his wife Linda Phan in 2018.

Drew and Jonathan recently shared an exclusive trailer for season 7 of HGTV's Brother vs. Brother, where the sibling costars go head-to-head for the real estate and renovation competition series.

Their prize may only be bragging rights, but the twins are gearing up to once again stretch their competitive muscles in order to outdo the other.

This season, the Scotts work in Los Angeles as they are given a tight timeline to find, buy, renovate and sell their properties in the SoCal real estate market. Drew, who currently lives in L.A., is looking to put his knowledge of the area to good use and pull a win this time around, while Team Jonathan is sure he can pick up his second consecutive victory.