Drew Scott Made His and Wife Linda's L.A. Home Into a Life-Size Gingerbread House for Christmas

Drew Scott’s Christmas decorations might give you toothache!

The Property Brothers star and his wife Linda Phan, who tied the knot in April, transformed their new Los Angeles home into a human-scale gingerbread house for the holidays, covered with candy decorations.

“Home sweet home,” he captioned a photo of their newlywed abode, adding a lollipop emoji as a nod to the theme, which includes a scalloped light design on the roof that looks like icing, candy canes lining the front yard, and faux peppermints decorating the facade.

The adorable display also featured a cupcake stand manned by a gingerbread man, two giant toy soldiers framing the front door, a bakery sign on the bay window and red “icing” decorations reminiscent of a European cottage framing the windows.

“Linda and I spent our first Christmas as a married couple at home! And nothing is sweeter than sharing it with family,” Scott wrote.

After dating for years, Scott and Phan married in an stunning Italian ceremony surrounded by 300 guests last spring.

Inside, Scott gave Phan a boost so she could place a topper on their towering tree. “Working together,” he wrote on the snap. Another shot shows the ceiling-sweeping evergreen surrounded by gifts for the couple’s nieces and nephews.

Two of Phan’s sisters have children, which Scott has said is helping them prepare for little ones of their own. “We both want to have kids, but we’ve talked about having two, three, four. I just think we see what happens, see where it goes, whether we have boys or girls,” he told PEOPLE in August.

The couple purchased and completely overhauled this Los Angeles house to be their West Coast home base, and documented the process on an HGTV series, Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House. Drew and his twin and co-star Jonathan previously shared a home in Las Vegas, which they still use as a family compound.

Not to be outdone, Jonathan, who is “the only remaining single Scott” after splitting from girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov in April, took over the decoration of the Nevada property.

“I am a Christmas nerd. Christmas is my favorite holiday,” he told PEOPLE at the #Unwrapajaguar event in New York City. This year, Jonathan has a sixteen-foot tree, custom-made mistletoe to hang from a chandelier, and a serious display of white lights outside.

Drew, Jonathan and Linda were joined by the twins’ older brother, J.D., his fiancee Annalee, and their parents as well as several members of Linda’s family for a holiday celebration. The Scotts all donned festively patterned Christmas suits for the occasion.

“From our family to yours…Merry Christmas,” Drew captioned a pair of photos on Instagram. Jonathan posted two more, writing “Not sure if you can tell…We have fun.”