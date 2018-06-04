Drew Scott Serenades Wife Linda with a Love Song He Wrote Himself — See the Music Video

Drew Scott thinks Linda Phan deserves a love song — so he wrote her one!

The Property Brothers star first surprised his new wife with the sentimental composition on the morning of their wedding in May. Now, he’s releasing the tune to the world, along with a sweet music video that combines the 40-year-old playing guitar with favorite photos and video footage from their Italian ceremony.

Titled “You Chose Me,” the montage begins with Phan opening her custom gift — a record packaged in a custom-made sleeve, along with a record player — and exclaiming, “That is so cool!”

As the mini movie progresses, it cuts between Scott strumming his guitar and Phan surrounded by her bridesmaids and shedding a few tears as they listen.

It also captures moments from their magical destination affair, including snaps of Scott’s twin brother Jonathan getting a little weepy and Drew and Linda’s dramatic rooftop first look.

The lyrical homage to his bride included personal references like, “How else can I say that you were worth the wait?,” likely a call-out to their eight-year courtship, and “You’re the royal queen of puns.” He also praises her for dancing “to your own drum like no one’s watching.”

The chorus, though, is what best captures the HGTV host’s feelings about his longtime love. “You’re so beautiful / Got a heart of gold and I can’t believe / Out of all the guys in the whole wide world, you chose me.”

This isn’t the first time Scott has hit the recording studio in honor of 31-year-old Phan. When he proposed in 2016, he surprised her with a recording of him singing Train’s “Marry Me.” The musical couple also spent their first date singing karaoke late into the night.

Drew and twin Jonathan previously ventured into the music scene with two country ballads called Hold On and Let the Night Shine In, a renovation-themed spoof of Macklemore’s Downtown, and a cover of Flo Rida’s My House.