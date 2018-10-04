Well, that would have been awkward!

Five months after tying the knot in Italy, Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, headed to Ecuador for a charitable honeymoon — but they almost had a third guest on their Amazon itinerary: Drew’s twin brother, Jonathan.

“We just did our honeymoon last month.,” Drew, 40, tells PEOPLE at a press day for the release of their first children’s book, Builder Brothers: Big Plans. “We went down to Ecuador with the WE organization. We were helping with them and then we were over in the Galapagos Islands.”

Jonathan interjects with what was almost a highly unusual component to the trip: “Can I point out they invited me to go on the honeymoon charity trip?”

Luckily, the contractor turned them down. “I was like, no I will be forever pegged as the worst third wheeler of all time if I go on their honeymoon,” he explains. “So I declined the offer.”

Defending his invitation, Drew adds, “We were building for families with WE in the rainforest. I thought bringing a contractor along on the honeymoon…”

But Jonathan wasn’t having it, throwing in an, “Awkward!”

Even without the help of their favorite handyman, the newlyweds still had a fabulous time.

“Linda was in there with sledgehammers, shovels. It was a lot of fun and helping a lot of people,” Drew shares. “But it was also beautiful. Ecuador is stunning.”

Asked why the pair waited three months after saying “I do” before going on a honeymoon, Drew explains that his HGTV filming schedule was the determining factor.

“I decided not to go on the honeymoon right away because all of our production team and Jonathan were waiting to film Property Brothers in Nashville,” the reality star says.

“We had, what, 16 projects on the go?” Jonathan asks.

“And we were there for three months, so we thought, let’s do Nashville, and then we’ll do the honeymoon. So, thank you Linda!” Drew adds.

Drew went on to reveal that the highlight of their entire honeymoon actually happened when they were already back home in Los Angeles — and it was incredibly tasty.

“We also spent a couple weeks at home as a part of our honeymoon, just to relax because we never get home,” he explains.

He recounts that during their wedding “we had an amazing cake that we designed with Butter End out of San Francisco,” but there was one big problem: they never actually got around to eating it.

“Everyone kept coming over and congratulating us and we never got to eat our cake,” he explains. “Then all of a sudden the serving staff had taken it away.”

As a surprise for Phan, Drew flew their wedding cake designer out to L.A. had her create four mini cakes with the flavors from their original confection. “So Linda and I just sat down and just chowed down,” he says.

To celebrate the release of their first children’s book, out now, the Scott brothers are hitting the road on a 12-city book tour and launching a national contest where one elementary school in need can win a total library overhaul.

“Parents, teachers kids, anybody can submit,” Drew previously told PEOPLE. “They’ll be sending photos and a little story about their space, and then we’ll be picking one to win that prize and we’re gonna come and make it over.”

Showing off their skills, on Tuesday, the Scott brothers unveiled a new look for the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem Learning Lab in New York City.

“We got the kids to give us their designs,” added Jonathan of the project. “You don’t know how much it means to kids to be a part of it. Even if we have homeowners who have kids on Property Brothers, we get them to be a part of the design process. So the kids drew their dream Learning Lab.”

Check the tour schedule to find a stop near you, and enter your library for a chance to win a Scott brothers makeover at drewandjonathan.com/builderbrothers.

Builder Brothers: Big Plans is available now.