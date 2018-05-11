Here's How Drew Scott Is Getting His Guests 'Buzzing' One Day Before His Wedding

Drew Scott is hearing wedding bells!

The Property Brothers star, 40, is tying the knot with fiancée Linda Phan, 32, on Saturday in Italy. The couple already kicked off the celebrations with their 20-person bridal party during their surprise bachelor and bachelorette excursions on Wednesday, and with an intimate rehearsal dinner Thursday. On Friday they played host to the rest of their 300 guests with an interactive group gathering.

The extravagant affair included a traditional buffet dinner, artisan booths featuring cheese and pasta making and bread plaiting, an informational area on WE — the charity they are asking their guests to donate to in lieu of gifts — and more.

Drew Scott and his fiancee Linda Phan share a laugh at their welcome party. Jessica Earnshaw

A group of about 300 guests planned gathered to kick off Scott's Italian nuptials. Jessica Earnshaw

“The welcoming party is meant to be a get-together with everyone to say, ‘Thank you so much for coming,’” Scott tells PEOPLE. “It’s like a high school and college reunion because there are so many of our friends from back in the day, some of them Linda hasn’t even met.”

From left: Jonathan Scott, Linda Phan, Drew Scott, Annalee Belle and J.D. Scott. Dennys iLic

The bride and groom are all smiles at their Italian gathering. Jessica Earnshaw

Phan adds, “I think it’s going to be buzzing with a lot of energy, because everyone will be in town by then and getting settled into their hotels.”

Although the bride-to-be says she has heard that “everybody just parties until the sun comes up in Italy,” the guests of honor don’t plan to go too crazy ahead of their big day.

“It’s a time to really catch up and bond,” Scott says.

Drew and Linda hosted a traditional buffet dinner for their guests. Dennys iLic

The happy couple with actor J.B. Smoove (far left). Jessica Earnshaw

Scott and Phan, who got engaged in December 2016, also brought along presents for their guests. They gave out travel bags designed by Lug, plus custom pizza cutters and plates that they created with Fortessa, the manufacturer of their Scott Living line. The set will also be available for purchase on Amazon, and for each one sold, Fortessa will donate to the #WeMovement, providing one person in need with clean water for life.

Drew and Linda get photobombed by Jonathan. Dennys iLic

The night ended with toasts from the bride and groom. Dennys iLic

“Tonight has hands down been one of the most special evenings of my life. Looking out at the crowd gathered at the party made Linda and me so happy. We are truly a lucky couple, surrounded by so much love,” Drew said.

Linda added, “I’m not sure there’s anything that could have made it better. I cannot wait to be Mrs. Scott.”

Property Brothers: Linda & Drew Say I Do premieres June 2 at 9/8c on TLC.