Drew Scott and Terry Crews Strip Down to Jackhammer Shirtless on Sneak Peek of 'Celebrity IOU'

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor declares himself "the master of the shirtless" in a preview of next Monday's episode

By
Published on November 22, 2022 04:04 PM

Stripping just took on a whole new meaning in the world of construction.

In next Monday's episode of Celebrity IOU, Terry Crews teams up with Jonathan and Drew Scott to give back to a family friend and, naturally, he ends up jackhammering without a shirt on.

As the Property Brothers stars and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor prepare for their poolside demolition, Crews, 54, reveals that he has never used a jackhammer before. He then tells the hosts: "You know what? I wanna do this shirtless."

Terry Crews, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott, demo the outdoor living space for Terry's personal driver Frank, as seen on Celebrity IOU.
Courtesy HGTV

Both Drew and the actor, who is known for his muscular physique, then remove their shirts — but not their safety goggles — to complete the demolition.

Jonathan, however, opts to keep his top on, joking afterward that he "was able to do this just as productively without taking my clothes off."

"But not as stylistically," a still-shirtless Crews rebuts with a laugh.

Terry Crews, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott, demo the outdoor living space for Terry's personal driver Frank, as seen on Celebrity IOU.
Courtesy HGTV

Despite Drew jackhammering half-naked alongside him, the Tales of the Walking Dead actor maintains that he is "the master of the shirtless," a title he gives himself while flexing his pecs.

"To see those guys trying to get shirtless, it was really great," Crews says with a laugh. "They can't beat me there."

Terry Crews, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott, demo the outdoor living space for Terry's personal driver Frank, as seen on Celebrity IOU.
Courtesy HGTV

Crews appears on the HGTV show to give back to his family's driver Frank, who he says is like an older brother and second father figure to his five children. The actor works with Jonathan and Drew to show his longtime friend some love through a backyard makeover complete with an outdoor kitchen, dining area, fire pit and poolside gym.

Crew says that jackhammering with the hosts made him think, "This is it. This is the real deal."

"I feel like I'm really constructing now," he adds.

Terry Crews' episode of Celebrity IOU premieres Monday, Nov. 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and will be available to stream on discovery+.

