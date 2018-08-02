Drew and Jonathan Scott are setting sail and giving back at the same time.

The stars of the HGTV hit Property Brothers announced in April that they are hosting a cruise, Sailing with the Scotts, in December. During the cruise, which goes from Miami to the Bahamas and back, the twins, 40, will travel aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas with their fans.

Now, they’re sweetening the deal by collaborating with charitable giving site Omaze to hook up some lucky fans. Anyone who donates $10 at www.omaze.com/brothers will be entered for a chance to nab airfare and a VIP spot on the ship for one winner and a guest, plus, a virtual home makeover with the brothers, and some Scott Living Home furniture to make their design a reality.

The money donated will go towards WE’s WE Schools initiative, which teaches kids about service. Craig Kielburger, the co-founded of WE, said in a statement, “We’re so excited to have partnered with Omaze and some incredible celebrities who have offered their time to raise funds that will help give students the inspiration, mentorship, educational resources, tools and support they need to realize their potential and become the change-makers of their generation.”

Other celebrities fundraising for WE include Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied, Kermit the Frog, Martin Sheen, Paula Abdul, and Sofia Carson.

On August 17, a WE Day Special will air on ABC. Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, John Stamos, Lily Collins, and other celebrities appeared at WE Day California in April.

The brothers have full schedules at the moment: They are releasing their first children’s book, titled Builder Brothers: Big Plans. Drew tied the knot with Linda Phan in May.