Jonathan Scott Thanks Zooey Deschanel for GoT -Inspired Murder Mystery Game on His Birthday

Jonathan and Drew Scott had a memorable birthday this year.

The Property Brothers stars celebrated their 42nd birthday last week, and to commemorate the special day, they held a virtual Game of Thrones-inspired Murder Mystery game over Zoom while practicing social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jonathan's girlfriend of seven months, actress Zooey Deschanel, organized the call with some of the brother's friends and family.

"All is well in the kingdom this eve as we played a Game Of Thrones inspired Murder Mystery with friends and family. SO fun," Jonathan shared on Twitter Saturday night with some screengrabs of the call.

He then gave Deschanel, 40, a special shout-out. "Thank you @zooeydeschanel for setting it all up. You're the best," he wrote.

Each friend and family member on the Zoom call dressed up as a character from the popular HBO show, based on the book series by George R. R. Martin.

Adding their own funny twist, Jonathan and Deschanel dressed as Cersei Lannister and Robb Stark, but changed their names to "Queen Cersei Lamester" and "Snobb Snark." Meanwhile, Drew and his wife Linda Phan, 35, dressed up as another "Lamester" and Brienne of Tarth, otherwise known as "Brine of Perth."

Some of the Zoom party-goers even changed their screen backgrounds to play into the theme.

Ahead of their birthday, the twin brothers spoke to PEOPLE about their plans for their birthday, revealing that they wouldn't be celebrating with a big bash like they normally would due to the pandemic. Instead, both brothers planned to celebrate in their separate homes with their significant others.

“Though it feels strange to celebrate a birthday apart, you can bet we’ll connect virtually for some reminiscing and some laughs,” Jonathan told PEOPLE, adding that were planning to host a "fun Zoom murder mystery."

Drew added that had a funny way of including his brother for his at-home celebration. “I have a custom muppet that looks like Jonathan,” he joked. “I'll seat that at the dining table with a cake.”

Last year, Drew and Jonathan celebrated with an all-out extravaganza at the Breathless Cabo San Lucas Resort & Spa in Mexico with 20 of their friends and family members for six days to ring in the big 4-1.