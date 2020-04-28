Image zoom HGTV

This year, twins Jonathan and Drew Scott won’t be celebrating their 42nd birthday with a blowout like they normally would — but they’ll certainly be marking the special day together in spirit.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the Property Brothers stars will be celebrating at their respective homes with their leading ladies: Drew with his wife Linda Phan, 35, and Jonathan with his girlfriend of seven months, Zooey Deschanel, 40.

But the group of four will still be meeting up online for a video get-together.

“Though it feels strange to celebrate a birthday apart, you can bet we’ll connect virtually for some reminiscing and some laughs,” Jonathan tells PEOPLE, adding that “there may even be a fun Zoom murder mystery planned.”

Drew adds that he’ll be going a step further to celebrate the special day: “I have a custom muppet that looks like Jonathan,” he jokes. “I'll seat that at the dining table with a cake.”

This year’s birthday plans are undeniably more low-key than last year’s extravaganza, when the twins brought 20 of their closest friends and family members to the Breathless Cabo San Lucas Resort & Spa in Mexico for six days to ring in the big 4-1.

While there, they had a private Game of Thrones viewing party complete with GOT-themed cocktails, enjoyed outdoor yoga and beach volleyball, treated themselves to a day at the spa and took advantage of the all-inclusive bars and restaurants.

While a birthday at home may not be the follow-up they had hoped for this year, both couples have gotten quite good at using technology to interact with each other and engage with fans, taking advantage of social media and video sharing to play games, tell stories, practice music and more.

Jonathan has shared on Instagram that he’s been trying to learn piano, while Drew told PEOPLE that he’s been practicing his guitar skills with their dad, Jim Scott, over FaceTime.

Drew and Phan have also been hosting Instagram Lives with several of their friends, including Jonathan and Deschanel, their older brother JD and his wife Annalee, Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato, and Tamera Mowry and her husband Cory Hardrict.

“We’re finding ways to connect with people, and we’re just spending time together enjoying each other’s company,” Drew says.

In addition to Instagram Lives, Drew and Phan have also continued to release their weekly podcast series, At Home With Linda and Drew Scott, which Drew previously told PEOPLE is all about “having great conversations” and “sharing stories with amazing people.”

The podcast has already featured celebrity guests like HGTV's Jasmine Roth, Bobby Berk and Colton Underwood, but an extra-special episode will be released on Tuesday in honor of the twins’ birthday, with Drew and Phan being joined by Jonathan and Deschanel.

“The number one request we've had from fans on social is when we're going to sit down and chat for the podcast with Jonathan and Zooey!” Drew tells PEOPLE. Luckily, he says, “We prerecorded it before any of us knew what was going to happen with isolation.”

While they may not be able to work on many other projects for the time being, the brothers’ latest television show, Celebrity IOU, premiered on HGTV earlier this month.

The series, which the twins say has “been years in the making,” follows Drew and Jonathan as they help A-listers like Brad Pitt, Viola Davis and Melissa McCarthy give back to the unsung heroes in their lives by surprising them with a home makeover.

“You’re going to cry more with this series than you’ve ever cried before,” Jonathan told PEOPLE of the new show. “But you’re also going to laugh!”

And they’re proud to be putting this show out into the world particularly at this time, hoping that it will be a happy escape for viewers.

“For us, it’s really important to bring some measure of positivity into people’s lives,” Drew said. “HGTV has been touted as a safe haven and I think we all need a bit of that in our lives right now.”

