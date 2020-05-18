The new season set in Los Angeles premieres this summer

Drew and Jonathan Scott Amp up Their Sibling Rivalry in New Brother vs. Brother Trailer

The Property Brothers are back — and it's time to choose sides.

In a trailer for season 7 of HGTV's Brother vs. Brother, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, sibling costars Drew and Jonathan Scott go head-to-head for the real estate and renovation competition series. The prize may only be bragging rights, but the TV twins, 42, will once again stretch their competitive muscles in order to outdo the other.

This season, the Scotts work in Los Angeles as they are given a tight timeline to find, buy, renovate and sell their properties in the SoCal real estate market, which may prove tougher than the Hollywood glitz and glam would imply.

Drew, who currently lives in L.A., is looking to put his knowledge of the area to good use and pull a win this time around, while Team Jonathan is sure he can pick up his second consecutive victory.

Brother vs. Brother — which also stars Drew and Jonathan's older brother J.D. Scott — has seen more than a few memorable pranks since its 2013 premiere, so fans can surely expect more of the same fun. And each year, the outcome is just as unpredictable for the brothers as it is for viewers, Jonathan previously told PEOPLE.

"We have no control over who wins," he said. "The buyers decide."

Drew and Jonathan also recently launched a new star-studded HGTV series titled Celebrity IOU.

“It’s amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there,” said Jonathan in a statement about the show, which premiered on April 13.

"Being a part of this show really hits home for us," Drew added about Celebrity IOU. "This is what we love to do, transforming people’s lives through their homes.”