Drew Barrymore's Gift Guide for Everyone on Your List — All Under $100

Drew Barrymore is present-obsessed! "I go through every list, guide, portal, and website I can find throughout the whole year to try and compile fun things to buy for other people. I love curating!" she says. "Whether you're looking for something tech, heartfelt, beauty, or keepsake, if anyone has questions, I have answers!"

By People Staff
Published on November 25, 2022 10:00 AM
Drew Barrymore
Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty
01 of 30

For the Family: Busy Day Bag

Beis – The Sport Duffle – $88 –
Beis

"Can we rename gym bags busy day bags? This duffle is for your favorite person who is always on the go."

Buy it! Beis The Sport Duffle, $88; beistravel.com

02 of 30

For the Family: Caffeine Kick

Chamberlain Coffee – Cold Brew Starter Pack – $44 – LINK “A cold brew kit for your favorite coffee lover. The gift of caffeine.”
Chamberlain Coffee

"A cold brew kit for your favorite coffee lover. The gift of caffeine."

Buy it! Chamberlain Coffee Cold Brew Starter Pack, $49; chamberlaincoffee.com

03 of 30

For the Family: Fresh Fitness Gear

Free People – Movement Soft Beaded Jump Rope
Free People

"Accessorize while you work out with the coolest jump rope and play, play, play!"

Buy it! Free People FP Movement Soft Beaded Jump Rope, $28; freepeople.com

04 of 30

For the Family: Giant Tumbling Tower

Jenga
Hasbro

"Supersize your fun with this extra large Jenga set. Game on!"

Buy It! Wood Stacking Giant Games, $65; wayfair.com

05 of 30

For the Family: All Around Sound

Kove – Commuter 2 Portable Split Bluetooth Speaker
Kove

"Now, the music lover in your life can create surround sound wherever they go."

Buy it! Kove Commuter 2 Split Bluetooth Speaker, $99; koveaudio.com

06 of 30

For the Family: Grill with Glamor

Lamson – 15” Tail-Gater 3-Piece Barbecue
Lamson

"A set of American-made grill tools will make anyone feel like a grill master. Get your grill on."

Buy it! Lamson 15" Tail-Gater 3-Piece Barbecue Set, $89.99; lamsonproducts.com

07 of 30

For the Family: A Mouthy Board Game

Buffalo Games
Buffalo Games

"If you haven't said this enough already... it's now a game."

Buy it! You're on Mute, $15; target.com

08 of 30

For the Family: Custom Pet Bed

Omlet – Memory Foam Bolster Dog Bed in Sage Green – $87.90 – LINK “Pet beds are actually a piece of furniture in your home for your furry friends. So you should love it too.”
Omlet

"Pet beds are actually a piece of furniture in your home for your furry friends, so you should love it, too."

Buy it! Omlet Memory Foam Bolster Dog Bed, from $88; omlet.us

09 of 30

For the Family: Timeless Tunes

Drew Barrymore's Gift Guide for Everyone on Your List — All Under $100!
Crosley

"Vinyl is back, baby. No matter how old you are, people love the sound of the needle hitting that vinyl."

Buy it! Crosley Cruiser Plus Record Player, $100; crosleyradio.com

10 of 30

For the Family: Sustainability To Go

Package Free – Zero Waste Kit: Meals On The Go – $65 – LINK “For your friend who has been talking about going plastic-free, this kit will give them a head start.”
Package Free

"For the person in your family who has been talking about going plastic-free, this kit will give them a head start."

Buy it! Package Free Zero Waste Kit: Meals On the Go, $65; packagefreeshop.com

11 of 30

For the Family: Fits for the Family

WIZARDING WORLD™ Harry Potter Matching Family Pajamas
WIZARDING WORLD

"These are the kinds of pajamas you wear when you jump out of bed and go right downstairs to join the party."

Buy it! Hanna Andersson WIZARDING WORLD™️ Harry Potter Matching Family Pajamas, from $17; hannaandersson.com

12 of 30

For the Family: Saucey Sets

Rodney Scott Pitmaster Gift Box – $31 – LINK “Foodies will appreciate sauces and spices to add kick to their at-home cooking adventures
Rodney Scott

"Foodies will appreciate sauces and spices to add a kick to their at-home cooking adventures."

Buy it! Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ RS Pitmaster Gift Box, $31; rodneyscottsbbq.com

13 of 30

For Friends: Comfort with a Conscience

Apparis – Diana Slippers – $92 – LINK “Fluffy slippers are like a big warm hug for your bestie's feet.”
Apparis

"Fluffy slippers are like a big warm hug for your bestie's feet."

Buy it! Apparis Diana Slippers, $92; apparis.com

14 of 30

For Friends: Rest for Your Neck

Ban.do – Getaway Travel Pillow – $26.95 – LINK “Travel pillows feel like an indulgence until you use a pretty one and then suddenly they become an essential for any traveler.”
Ban.do

"Travel pillows feel like an indulgence until you use a pretty one, and then, suddenly, they become an essential for any traveler."

Buy it! ban.dō Getaway Travel Pillow - Take a Break, $27; bando.com

15 of 30

For Friends: Cash In

Clare V. – Card Case
Clare V.

"A wallet refresh feels like the best way to start a new year."

Buy it! Clare V. Card Case, $85; clarev.com

16 of 30

For Friends: Hair Rehab

. Chris Appleton + Color Wow Money Masque – $60 – LINK “The perfect hair masque for your friend who loves an at-home spa moment.” CONTACT: hello@colorwowhair.com
Color Wow

"The perfect hair masque for your friend who loves an at-home spa moment."

Buy it! Chris Appleton + Color Wow Money Masque, $60; colorwowhair.com

17 of 30

For Friends: Personalized Charms

GLDN – Personalized Marseille Necklace – $84
GLDN

"I love how these necklaces have a pretty illustration on the front so that the personal inscription is close to your heart."

Buy it! GLDN Personalized Marseille Necklace, from $86; gldn.com

18 of 30

For Friends: A Sweet Treat

The Milk Bar Sampler – $60 – LINK “Indulge in a boar of treats from one of the globe’s most premier pastry chefs.”
Milk Bar

"Indulge in a boar of treats from one of the globe's most premier pastry chefs."

Buy it! The Milk Bar Sampler, $60; milkbarstore.com

19 of 30

For Friends: Scent of the Season

Homesick – Let’s Toast Candle – $38 “A festive candle makes a great host gift that they will love long after their guests have left. This gift will burn on.”
Homesick

"A festive candle makes a great host gift that they will love long after their guests have left. This gift will burn on."

Buy it! Homesick Let's Toast Candle, $38; homesick.com

20 of 30

For Friends: A Cool Ice Breaker

WE'RE NOT REALLY STRANGERS
WE'RE NOT REALLY STRANGERS

"A box of conversation starters for your friends who you love to go deep with."

Buy it! We're Not Really Strangers Card Game, $25; werenotreallystrangers.com

21 of 30

For Friends: Better Kitchen Basics

Lindsey Swedick/Pineapple Collective
Lindsey Swedick/Pineapple Collective

"Pantry essentials that are worth the countertop real estate are always a win."

Buy it! Pineapple Collaborative The Pantry Set, $94; pineapplecollaborative.com

22 of 30

For Friends: Clutter Cutter

Uncommon Goods – Linen Wireless Phone Charger – $40-$100 –
Uncommon Goods

"Keep calm and charge on. This is a great way to keep it all together in style."

Buy it! Uncommon Goods Linen Wireless Phone Charger and Organizer Combo, $100; uncommongoods.com

23 of 30

For the Host: Serving Looks

AreaWare – Serving Friends – $40
AreaWare

"I love it when simple things aren't boring. Even salad tongs can bring you joy."

Buy it! Areaware Serving Friends, $40; areaware.com

24 of 30

For the Host: 5-in-1 Cooker

Beautiful
Beautiful

"I personally made this for you from my brand Beautiful. A multitasking expandable electric skillet for the cook who is always trying to do it all."

Buy it! Beautiful 5-in-1 Electric Expandable Skillet, $59; walmart.com

25 of 30

For the Host: Frozen Favorites

Jeni’s Ice Creams – Top Sellers Collection – $58 – LINK “Here’s the scoop. Yes, we all do scream for ice cream. Especially a freezer full of Jeni's!”
Jeni’s

"Here's the scoop. Yes, we all do scream for ice cream. Especially a freezer full of Jeni's!"

Buy it! Jeni's Ice Cream Top Sellers Collection, $58; jenis.com

26 of 30

For the Host: A Cut Above

Casafield Bamboo Cutting Board Set with (4) BPA-Free Food Prep Storage Trays and Lids
Casafield

"This very organized chopping board makes meal prep a tidy little pleasure."

Buy it! Casafield Bamboo Cutting Board Set with (4) BPA-Free Food Prep Storage Trays and Lids, $40; target.com

27 of 30

For the Host: A New Kind of Bubbly

Poppi Prebiotic Drink - $26.99 LINK “Everyone can pop this bubbly! So fun to raise a glass that's actually good for your health.”
Poppi

"Everyone can pop this bubbly! So fun to raise a glass that's actually good for your health."

Buy it! Poppi Prebiotic Soda The Classic 12 Pack, $30; drinkpoppi.com

28 of 30

For the Host: Statement Cooler

Igloo 11 Qt Tag Along Cooler Yellow
Igloo

"This statement cooler is the perfect size for your picnics, outdoor concerts, or beach days. Take it anywhere you want for a good time!"

Buy it! Igloo 11-Quart Tag Along Too Cooler, $59.99; igloocoolers.com

29 of 30

For the Host: A Hangover-Free Holiday

Wood Stove Kitchen – Mother-to-be Mocktail Collection
Wood Stove Kitchen

"Mocktails are trending. One of the biggest movements is non-alcoholic mixers. These ones stand out."

Buy it! Wood Stove Kitchen Mother-to-be Mocktail Collection, $46; macys.com

30 of 30

For the Host: Pop-Up Party

Queer Eye – Cleo Slatted Folding Serving Cart
Queer Eye

"A cool folding bar cart will be a game-changer for that friend who loves having everyone over at the drop of a hat."

Buy it! Queer Eye Cleo Slatted Folding Serving Cart, $74; walmart.com

Related Articles
amazon
15 On-Sale Gifts Amazon Shoppers Are Adding to Their Carts Ahead of Black Friday — Starting at $8
PEOPLE-Tested Amazon Deals Roundup
119 Amazon Black Friday Deals on the Best Products PEOPLE Tested This Year
Amazon Black Friday Prime Member Only Deals
All of the Best Amazon Black Friday Deals That Are Just Prime Members
Early Walmart Deals
Early Black Friday Deals Have Officially Landed at Walmart! Shop 50 Can't-Miss Deals Starting at Just $6
Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals
Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale Is Here — and We Found the 66 Best Deals Up to 76% Off Today
Early Nordstrom Black Friday Deals Tout
Nordstrom Has Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals Available Right Now — Here Are the 45 Best
editor's picks gift guide
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks
Thanksgiving
Whoa! Amazon Launched Its Black Friday Sale on Thanksgiving — and These Are the 200 Best Deals
Amazon Black Friday Deals
Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 220 Best Deals
The-33-best-mother-in-law-gifts-tout-1
34 Best Gifts for Mothers-in-Law of 2022 That Will Make You Her New Favorite
Kids Gift Guide
The 30 Best Gifts for Kids of 2022, According to Savvy Tastemakers
30-best-housewarming-gifts-of-2022-for-any-budget-social
The 28 Best Housewarming Gifts of 2022
Rugs USA x Lauren Liess Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Lauren Liess Drops Washable Rug Line with Rugs USA, Plus More New Home Products
7 Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers
The 7 Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers, Tested and Reviewed
The Best Gifts for Men
41 of the Best Gifts for Men, No Matter How Impossible They Are to Shop For
The 20 Best Gifts for Dog Lovers, According to Experts
The 30 Best Gifts for Dog Lovers, According to Experts