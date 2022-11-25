Drew Barrymore's Gift Guide for Everyone on Your List — All Under $100!

01 of 30 For the Family: Busy Day Bag Beis "Can we rename gym bags busy day bags? This duffle is for your favorite person who is always on the go." Buy it! Beis The Sport Duffle, $88; beistravel.com

02 of 30 For the Family: Caffeine Kick Chamberlain Coffee "A cold brew kit for your favorite coffee lover. The gift of caffeine." Buy it! Chamberlain Coffee Cold Brew Starter Pack, $49; chamberlaincoffee.com

03 of 30 For the Family: Fresh Fitness Gear Free People "Accessorize while you work out with the coolest jump rope and play, play, play!" Buy it! Free People FP Movement Soft Beaded Jump Rope, $28; freepeople.com

04 of 30 For the Family: Giant Tumbling Tower Hasbro "Supersize your fun with this extra large Jenga set. Game on!" Buy It! Wood Stacking Giant Games, $65; wayfair.com

05 of 30 For the Family: All Around Sound Kove "Now, the music lover in your life can create surround sound wherever they go." Buy it! Kove Commuter 2 Split Bluetooth Speaker, $99; koveaudio.com

06 of 30 For the Family: Grill with Glamor Lamson "A set of American-made grill tools will make anyone feel like a grill master. Get your grill on." Buy it! Lamson 15" Tail-Gater 3-Piece Barbecue Set, $89.99; lamsonproducts.com

07 of 30 For the Family: A Mouthy Board Game Buffalo Games "If you haven't said this enough already... it's now a game." Buy it! You're on Mute, $15; target.com

08 of 30 For the Family: Custom Pet Bed Omlet "Pet beds are actually a piece of furniture in your home for your furry friends, so you should love it, too." Buy it! Omlet Memory Foam Bolster Dog Bed, from $88; omlet.us

09 of 30 For the Family: Timeless Tunes Crosley "Vinyl is back, baby. No matter how old you are, people love the sound of the needle hitting that vinyl." Buy it! Crosley Cruiser Plus Record Player, $100; crosleyradio.com

10 of 30 For the Family: Sustainability To Go Package Free "For the person in your family who has been talking about going plastic-free, this kit will give them a head start." Buy it! Package Free Zero Waste Kit: Meals On the Go, $65; packagefreeshop.com

11 of 30 For the Family: Fits for the Family WIZARDING WORLD "These are the kinds of pajamas you wear when you jump out of bed and go right downstairs to join the party." Buy it! Hanna Andersson WIZARDING WORLD™️ Harry Potter Matching Family Pajamas, from $17; hannaandersson.com

12 of 30 For the Family: Saucey Sets Rodney Scott "Foodies will appreciate sauces and spices to add a kick to their at-home cooking adventures." Buy it! Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ RS Pitmaster Gift Box, $31; rodneyscottsbbq.com

13 of 30 For Friends: Comfort with a Conscience Apparis "Fluffy slippers are like a big warm hug for your bestie's feet." Buy it! Apparis Diana Slippers, $92; apparis.com

14 of 30 For Friends: Rest for Your Neck Ban.do "Travel pillows feel like an indulgence until you use a pretty one, and then, suddenly, they become an essential for any traveler." Buy it! ban.dō Getaway Travel Pillow - Take a Break, $27; bando.com

15 of 30 For Friends: Cash In Clare V. "A wallet refresh feels like the best way to start a new year." Buy it! Clare V. Card Case, $85; clarev.com

16 of 30 For Friends: Hair Rehab Color Wow "The perfect hair masque for your friend who loves an at-home spa moment." Buy it! Chris Appleton + Color Wow Money Masque, $60; colorwowhair.com

17 of 30 For Friends: Personalized Charms GLDN "I love how these necklaces have a pretty illustration on the front so that the personal inscription is close to your heart." Buy it! GLDN Personalized Marseille Necklace, from $86; gldn.com

18 of 30 For Friends: A Sweet Treat Milk Bar "Indulge in a boar of treats from one of the globe's most premier pastry chefs." Buy it! The Milk Bar Sampler, $60; milkbarstore.com

19 of 30 For Friends: Scent of the Season Homesick "A festive candle makes a great host gift that they will love long after their guests have left. This gift will burn on." Buy it! Homesick Let's Toast Candle, $38; homesick.com

20 of 30 For Friends: A Cool Ice Breaker WE'RE NOT REALLY STRANGERS "A box of conversation starters for your friends who you love to go deep with." Buy it! We're Not Really Strangers Card Game, $25; werenotreallystrangers.com

21 of 30 For Friends: Better Kitchen Basics Lindsey Swedick/Pineapple Collective "Pantry essentials that are worth the countertop real estate are always a win." Buy it! Pineapple Collaborative The Pantry Set, $94; pineapplecollaborative.com

22 of 30 For Friends: Clutter Cutter Uncommon Goods "Keep calm and charge on. This is a great way to keep it all together in style." Buy it! Uncommon Goods Linen Wireless Phone Charger and Organizer Combo, $100; uncommongoods.com

23 of 30 For the Host: Serving Looks AreaWare "I love it when simple things aren't boring. Even salad tongs can bring you joy." Buy it! Areaware Serving Friends, $40; areaware.com

24 of 30 For the Host: 5-in-1 Cooker Beautiful "I personally made this for you from my brand Beautiful. A multitasking expandable electric skillet for the cook who is always trying to do it all." Buy it! Beautiful 5-in-1 Electric Expandable Skillet, $59; walmart.com

25 of 30 For the Host: Frozen Favorites Jeni’s "Here's the scoop. Yes, we all do scream for ice cream. Especially a freezer full of Jeni's!" Buy it! Jeni's Ice Cream Top Sellers Collection, $58; jenis.com

26 of 30 For the Host: A Cut Above Casafield "This very organized chopping board makes meal prep a tidy little pleasure." Buy it! Casafield Bamboo Cutting Board Set with (4) BPA-Free Food Prep Storage Trays and Lids, $40; target.com

27 of 30 For the Host: A New Kind of Bubbly Poppi "Everyone can pop this bubbly! So fun to raise a glass that's actually good for your health." Buy it! Poppi Prebiotic Soda The Classic 12 Pack, $30; drinkpoppi.com

28 of 30 For the Host: Statement Cooler Igloo "This statement cooler is the perfect size for your picnics, outdoor concerts, or beach days. Take it anywhere you want for a good time!" Buy it! Igloo 11-Quart Tag Along Too Cooler, $59.99; igloocoolers.com

29 of 30 For the Host: A Hangover-Free Holiday Wood Stove Kitchen "Mocktails are trending. One of the biggest movements is non-alcoholic mixers. These ones stand out." Buy it! Wood Stove Kitchen Mother-to-be Mocktail Collection, $46; macys.com