This Gorgeous $37 Pillow Was Designed by Drew Barrymore — and It Will Totally Transform Your Outdoor Space

Summer is just around the corner, and if you’re looking to spruce up your outdoor space for less, look no further, because we’ve found the perfect home decor item that will add a chic pop of color to any couch, sofa, chair or outdoor bench — for just $37. Behold, this gorgeous vintage-inspired marble print pillow from none other than Drew Barrymore’s Flower Home Collection at Walmart. Crazy, right? Not only does this pillow look super expensive, but in such a fun print and color, it will automatically transform any space indoors or out (but we especially love it for outdoor entertaining!).

If you’re not already familiar with Drew Barrymore’s Flower Home Collection at Walmart, let us be the first to introduce you. The 200-piece collection is full of home decor, furniture, kitchen and dining ware, wall art, lighting, bedding and even gorgeous items for your furry four-legged friends. Channeling Barrymore’s signature bohemian aesthetic, the collection features tons of prints, patterns, textures, and bold-colored pieces. The best part? Pieces start at just $18. Yes, you read that correctly, $18!

So if you’re planning on entertaining this summer, hanging outside with family and friends, or simply looking to refresh your space for the season, this gorgeous pillow is the perfect addition to just that. And for just $37, it’s practically a steal.

Shop the Vintage Marble Decorative Throw Pillow and more from Drew Barrymore’s Flower Home Collection, available at Walmart now.

Courtesy of Walmart

Buy It! Drew Barrymore Flower Home Vintage Marble Decorative Throw Pillow, $37; walmart.com