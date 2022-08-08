​​Drew Barrymore Says She Bought These Totally Worth-It Products Because of Social Media

We've all been guilty of falling for that Instagram ad that suggests we buy a product we didn't think we needed. And it turns out Drew Barrymore is, too.

In a new Instagram post for her Drew's Little Yellow Book series from The Drew Barrymore Show, the star revealed all of the products she bought due to social media. Not only does Barrymore herself seemingly give these her seal of approval, but many of them are also customer favorites, collectively racking up hundreds of thousands of positive ratings and reviews.

She listed a number of pet-friendly products that help her take care of her dogs, such as the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover.

With over 88,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the popular pet hair remover by ChomChom is practically a necessity for anyone in the vicinity of shedding animals, shoppers attest. One reviewer said it "instantly" removes all traces of pet hair, and another added that it's "so easy to use" and clean. To dispose of the dander, just press the button on the handle to open the chamber and toss the collected hair in the garbage.

Amazon

Buy It! ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, $28.95; amazon.com

Barrymore also listed this waste bag holder by Fable to make the process of cleaning up after pets a bit chicer. The lightweight silicone material and anti-spin interior help you access bags right when you need them, and the holder comes in five fabulous colors, including pink, blue, and green.

Fable

Buy It! Fable Waste Bag Holder, $35; fablepets.com

With all of those home renovation videos shared to Instagram, it's no wonder a few home cleaning supplies made Barrymore's list as well.

She included the Stardrops The Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste in her post, which is the best-selling all-purpose household cleaner on Amazon. Made of sodium Palmate, the versatile cleaning paste works to remove grease, clean rust, shine glass, and so much more around the house. "This stuff is magic," said one shopper.

Amazon

Buy It! Stardrops The Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste, $5.97; amazon.com

Barrymore also added a couple of skincare favorites to her show's list of best social media buys, such as the Milk Makeup Bionic Liquid Bronzer, the Supergoop Glow Stick Sunscreen, and the Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit. Sephora shoppers say the sunscreen stick by Supergoop is the "the perfect dewy sunscreen" that makes your skin "glow." It has SPF 50 as well as buriti, pracaxi, and tamanu oils to rehydrate your complexion.

Sephora

Buy It! Supergoop Glow Stick Sunscreen, $25; sephora.com

And the collection of best-selling Glow Recipes kit includes all of the brand's shopper favorites in mini size, like an avocado eye mask, hyaluronic acid serum, niacinamide dew drops, and oil-free moisturizer in a fun summer watermelon scent. Toss it in your weekend bag for a last-minute getaway.

Sephora

Buy It! Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit, $32; sephora.com

Shop the rest of the products that are DLYB-approved below.

Sephora

Buy It! MilkMakeup Bionic Liquid Bronzer, $30; sephora.com

Amazon

Buy It! Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal, $29; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Frigidaire Pink Portable Mini Fridge, $38.93; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! We're Not Really Strangers Card Game, $25; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.