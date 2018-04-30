ZAZZLE CUSTOM STAMP

The actress, entrepreneur and mom to daughters Olive, 5, and Frankie, 4, has plenty of gift ideas guaranteed to make mothers smile. But this one might just work for everyone on your list...

“Create a personalized postage stamp with a family photo,” she suggests. Custom printing site Zazzle makes it possible with stamps for every type of letter. Barrymore's creation (pictured) features her two little ones.

Buy it! $19.50 for 20; zazzle.com