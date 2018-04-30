Drew Barrymore Shares the Best Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Mom in Your Life
1 of 10
ZAZZLE CUSTOM STAMP
The actress, entrepreneur and mom to daughters Olive, 5, and Frankie, 4, has plenty of gift ideas guaranteed to make mothers smile. But this one might just work for everyone on your list...
“Create a personalized postage stamp with a family photo,” she suggests. Custom printing site Zazzle makes it possible with stamps for every type of letter. Barrymore's creation (pictured) features her two little ones.
Buy it! $19.50 for 20; zazzle.com
2 of 10
HEART UMBRELLA
This find provides “a pop of color and love to brighten up a gloomy day.”
Buy it! $32; uncommongoods.com
3 of 10
CLAUDIA PEARSON CITY TOTES
This canvas tote, available in 18 city motifs, is "a whimsical accessory for your necessities," says Barrymore.
Buy it! $20; westelm.com
4 of 10
BILLIE SHAVING RAZOR
“This is a cute way to be a lady,” she notes of the subscription shaving supplies service.
Buy It! $9 for starter kit; mybillie.com
5 of 10
BAN.DO GIANT CIRCLE BEACH TOWEL
“For Instagramworthy beach photos; bonus if you add kids and dogs!” she notes.
Buy it! $68; bando.com
6 of 10
CROCS LITERIDE CLOGS
“What mom doesn’t deserve a little extra comfort on her day?” says the Crocs spokeswoman.
Buy it! $54.99; crocs.com
7 of 10
POKETO TRAVEL JOURNAL
“If you get to go somewhere special, it’s always worth documenting,” says Barrymore, who recommends gifting one of these soft-cover journals.
Buy it! $18; anthropologie.com
8 of 10
DEAR DREW NECKLACE
“Top off your outfit with this statement piece,” says the designer of her own jewelry line.
Buy it! $96; amazon.com
9 of 10
GLOSSIER BODY HERO DUO
Barrymore loves this body wash and moisturizer set: “Glossier all day every day.”
Buy it! $35; glossier.com
10 of 10
NORMANN COPENHAGEN FLIP MIRROR
Mother's Day is about taking care of yourself too! “Love the reflection,” Barrymore says of this chic vanity topper.
Buy it! $120; normann-copenhagen.com