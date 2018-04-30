Drew Barrymore Shares the Best Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Mom in Your Life

By

Posted on

More

1 of 10

Courtesy Zazzle

ZAZZLE CUSTOM STAMP

The actress, entrepreneur and mom to daughters Olive, 5, and Frankie, 4, has plenty of gift ideas guaranteed to make mothers smile. But this one might just work for everyone on your list...

“Create a personalized postage stamp with a family photo,” she suggests. Custom printing site Zazzle makes it possible with stamps for every type of letter. Barrymore's creation (pictured) features her two little ones. 

Buy it! $19.50 for 20; zazzle.com

2 of 10

Courtesy Uncommon Goods

HEART UMBRELLA

This find provides “a pop of color and love to brighten up a gloomy day.”

Buy it! $32; uncommongoods.com

3 of 10

MANFRED KOH

CLAUDIA PEARSON CITY TOTES

This canvas tote, available in 18 city motifs, is "a whimsical accessory for your necessities," says Barrymore.

Buy it! $20; westelm.com

4 of 10

Courtesy Billie

BILLIE SHAVING RAZOR

“This is a cute way to be a lady,” she notes of the subscription shaving supplies service. 

Buy It! $9 for starter kit; mybillie.com

5 of 10

Courtesy Ban.do

BAN.DO GIANT CIRCLE BEACH TOWEL

“For Instagramworthy beach photos; bonus if you add kids and dogs!” she notes.

Buy it! $68; bando.com

6 of 10

Courtesy Crocs

CROCS LITERIDE CLOGS

“What mom doesn’t deserve a little extra comfort on her day?” says the Crocs spokeswoman.

Buy it! $54.99; crocs.com

7 of 10

Courtesy

POKETO TRAVEL JOURNAL

“If you get to go somewhere special, it’s always worth documenting,” says Barrymore, who recommends gifting one of these soft-cover journals.

Buy it! $18; anthropologie.com

8 of 10

Courtesy Dear Drew

DEAR DREW NECKLACE

“Top off your outfit with this statement piece,” says the designer of her own jewelry line.

Buy it! $96; amazon.com

9 of 10

Courtesy Glossier

GLOSSIER BODY HERO DUO

Barrymore loves this body wash and moisturizer set: “Glossier all day every day.”

Buy it! $35; glossier.com

10 of 10

Courtesy Normann Copenhagen

NORMANN COPENHAGEN FLIP MIRROR

Mother's Day is about taking care of yourself too! “Love the reflection,” Barrymore says of this chic vanity topper. 

Buy it! $120; normann-copenhagen.com

See Also

More

More