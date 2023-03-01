Drew Barrymore Shows Off Her Messy Bedroom in Drastic 'Before and After'

Drew Barrymore is getting a head start on some Spring cleaning!

The talk show host shared an Instagram Reel on Tuesday showing off a drastic before-and-after cleaning she did to her messy bedroom, challenging her followers to do the same.

"Show me your room before and after you clean it!" Barrymore, 48, wrote over a clip scanning around her space. "I'll go first!"

Barrymore then winced her way through the footage as she revealed her personal space. With "Sunny" by Bobby Hebb playing in the background, the Never Been Kissed star's camera panned over to show a cluttered desk in the corner of her room, an accent chair covered in clothes, a dresser opened with dozens of items spilled over the floor, an unmade bed covered in books, piles of scripts on the floor (including E.T.), a closet in disarray, and a bathroom overflowing with products.

Though Barrymore visibly cringed at the disarray, she just as quickly let out a sigh of relief as she showed off the improved "after" portion of her space.

"Ah, much better," an AI voice stated over the scene, as Barrymore paned the camera to show the organized desk, cleaned rug, perfectly-made bed, and spick-and-span bathroom. The video ended with a smiling Barrymore making a proud face, signing off with a kiss.

For PEOPLE's cover story of Barrymore in December, PEOPLE's editor-in-chief Wendy Naugle got a front-row seat of the mom-of-two's bedroom, when the actress invited her to come and hang as she finished washing her face before their early morning interview.

"I arrive on her floor, and the front door is open. No one is in the living room. "Hello?" I holler, looking at the neon sign on the wall that reads 'timing is everything.' It is 8:30 in the morning," Naugle wrote of the experience.

"Oh hi!" Barrymore said as she popped out, hugged her and invited her to follow her to her room. "I'm just washing my face," she said.

Drew Barrymore Instagram

"Suddenly I'm in her bedroom watching as she cleanses and moisturizes," Naugle continued, "she dabs on some lip balm with her finger, then absentmindedly rubs the remnants across the tattoo on her left forearm that says "BREATHE," she described of the intimate experience. Naugle then went on to interview her host on her triumph over tragedy through divorce and past addiction.

Later that month, the candid tv and film star paid it forward and helped her friend Deb, who has been through her own difficult times. Barrymore gave her longtime pal a helping hand with some much-needed home organization — this time with the help of some pros, Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott, for Celebrity IOU.

On the show, Barrymore said she saw Deb more as a sister. Both single moms, the two have supported each through darker times. "She was there for me when I was going through a divorce. She's my ride or die," Barrymore recalled in the Jan. 2 episode.

While going through her own split, Deb is "grateful" that Barrymore has been there for her as "the voice that pulled me up." During the divorce, Deb says home maintenance has been put on the back burner. As a result, it no longer works for her and her teenage son, Mikey, for whom she wants it to be "the house that kids wants to come to."

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

"This home is something that she really fought for. It was a consistency that she really wanted to keep it for her and Mikey, her son, but this house has not been loved on and worked on," Barrymore told the Scott brothers.

"I know how much this home means to you and Mikey, and I know that you haven't been able to work on it, and if it's okay, we want to come in and improve the home that you have earned and fought for with all of your heart," Barrymore told Deb while holding her hand.

After Deb said yes, Barrymore started screaming and jumping up and down in excitement before hugging her friend, as Drew Scott told the cameras: "It was destined for these two to be the best of friends. Honestly, they sound and feel like family."

Continuing to delve into the home makeover space, Barrymore had the Property Brothers on The Drew Barrymore Show in December, helping the experts give an audience member advice on some DIY tips to renovate their apartment.

Advising viewers to scratch what they think everyone else's impression will be when they walk into their home, Barrymore posed the question, "What makes you happy when you walk in your door?" the enthusiastic host challenged. "So go from there, that's what I always say."