Drew Barrymore's 'Favorite' Product from Her New Grove Collaborative Collection Is Just $6

Drew Barrymore's name has been in magazines, seen all over social media, and is even on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And now, it's on cleaning products, too.

"I did not dream when I started becoming a Grove customer that my name would be on it one day," the Charlie's Angels actress recently said in a TikTok video. The "Grove" she was referring to? The sustainable home brand Grove Collaborative, with whom she just released a limited-edition collection called Fresh Horizons.

Barrymore is the brand's first Global Brand and Sustainability Advocate, and the collection is filled with environmentally-friendly hand soap sheets, candles, refillable dispensers, and more. Plus, prices start at just $6. Check out our top picks from the collection below.

Shop the Grove Co. X Drew Barrymore Fresh Horizons Collaboration

At one point in the TikTok, Barrymore picked up the Fresh Horizons Hand Soap Sheets, and said, "These are my favorite. I tend to put a kiss mark on them." (And then she did, in fact, give them a kiss of approval.)

The plant-based sheets are plastic-free and completely dissolve when wet. A pack of 40 is just under $6, and if you're an avid traveler, a mom, or just anyone who deals with messes and germs, they're also small enough to keep right in your bag.

Grove Collaborative

Buy It! Grove Co. X Drew Barrymore Fresh Horizons Hand Soap Sheets in Island Orchid, $5.49; grove.co

Barrymore also seemed pretty stoked about this $15 Hand Soap Dispenser. "This is on my sink right now, and it's the happiest thing in the world," she said. The refillable bottle is made from recycled glass, the pump is made from stainless steel, and the design? It's made complete with a bright yellow color and Drew's signature.

Grove Collaborative

Buy It! Grove Co. X Drew Barrymore Fresh Horizons Hand Soap Glass Dispenser, $13.99; grove.co

There are also two candles in the Fresh Horizons collection, one in the scent Palm Leaf Mist, and one in the scent Island Orchid. Both candles retail for $10, but you can get the former in a few different sets, like the Cleaning Essentials Kit for $38 and the Cleaning Trio for $29.

Whether we like it or not, cleaning is something we all have to do. But with the help of these products that have Barrymore's seal of approval, it doesn't seem so bad after all.

Keep scrolling to shop more products from the Grove Co. X Drew Barrymore Fresh Horizons collection.

Grove Collaborative

Buy It! Grove Co. X Drew Barrymore Fresh Horizons Candle in Palm Leaf Mist, $9.99; grove.co

Grove Collaborative

Buy It! Grove Co. X Drew Barrymore Fresh Horizons Multi-Purpose Cleaner Concentrate in Palm Leaf Mist, $7.99; grove.co

Grove Collaborative

Buy It! Grove Co. X Drew Barrymore Fresh Horizons Power Clean Laundry Detergent Sheets in Island Orchid, $12.99; grove.co

Grove Collaborative

Buy It! Grove Co. X Drew Barrymore Fresh Horizons Swedish Dishcloths, $9.99; grove.co

Grove Collaborative

Buy It! Grove Co. X Drew Barrymore Fresh Horizons Essential Set in Palm Leaf Mist, $9.99; grove.co

Grove Collaborative

Buy It! Grove Co. X Drew Barrymore Fresh Horizons Kitchen Staples Set, $28.99; grove.co

Grove Collaborative

Buy It! Grove Co. X Drew Barrymore Fresh Horizons Complete Collection, $90.99; grove.co

