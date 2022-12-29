Drew Barrymore Surprises Best Friend and Makeup Artist of 20 Years with Home Makeover: 'My Ride or Die'

Drew Barrymore is giving back to her makeup artist and best friend of nearly 20 years.

In this Monday's episode of Celebrity IOU on HGTV, the actress teams up with Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise her longtime friend Deb, whom Barrymore says she sees more as a sister. Both single moms, the two have supported each through difficult times.

"She was there for me when I was going through a divorce. She's my ride or die," Barrymore recalls in the episode.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

While going through her own split, Deb is "grateful" that Barrymore has been there for her as "the voice that pulled me up." During the divorce, Deb says home maintenance has been put on the back burner. As a result, it no longer works for her and her teenage son, Mikey, for whom she wants it to be "the house that kids wants to come to."

"This home is something that she really fought for. It was a consistency that she really wanted to keep it for her and Mikey, her son, but this house has not been loved on and worked on," Barrymore tells the Scott brothers.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

To shower her best friend with love and support, Barrymore brings in the HGTV stars to help turn Deb's home into a functional indoor and outdoor respite.

The talk show host arranged to surprise Deb with a stylish renovation, which includes a modern kitchen with a sleek island and tons of needed storage, a luxe dining space to entertain guests or for Mikey to do homework, and a large outdoor deck featuring a hotel-worthy seating area.

In a sneak peek of the episode (above), Barrymore teams up with the twins to deliver Deb the home improvement news.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

"I know how much this home means to you and Mikey, and I know that you haven't been able to work on it, and if it's okay, we want to come in and improve the home that you have earned and fought for with all of your heart," Barrymore tells Deb in the clip while holding her hand.

After Deb says yes, Barrymore starts screaming and jumping up and down in excitement before she hugs her friend.

"Should you be down on one knee, Drew?" Jonathan jokes to Barrymore as his brother mimics the actual gesture.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following the Scotts' suggestion, Barrymore proceeds to kneel. "Deb, I want to, with the help of the most two brilliant professional geniuses," she starts.

Drew Scott cuts in,"Can we renovate your house?" as he and Jonathan kneel as well, joining Barrymore as they hold Deb's hand together.

"Oh my god, I would love it. I would be honored. I would be so honored," Deb replies.

"It was destined for these two to be the best of friends. Honestly, they sound and feel like family," Drew Scott tells the cameras in the clip.

Barrymore's episode of Celebrity IOU premieres Monday, Jan. 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and will be available to stream on discovery+.