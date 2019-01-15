Inside Drew Barrymore's Ex-Husband Will Kopelman's Home That He Shares With Their Daughters

When Will Kopelman had children with his ex-wife Drew Barrymore, the art adviser gave up riding motorcycles, but he wasn’t fully ready to let them go.

So when he updated his New York City apartment alongside architect Gil Schafer, he transformed his former mode of transportation into an interior design statement piece, the dad of two tells Architectural Digest while showing off his comfy abode in their February issue.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“When I had my children, I decided I didn’t want to ride anymore,” he says when discussing the 1977 Triumph Bonneville 750 in his living room. “But I didn’t want to sell it—it came off the production line the same year I was born!—so there it sits.”

RELATED: See Inside Shonda Rhimes’ Stunning L.A. Mansion that She Once Called ‘Ugly’ and ‘Wrong’

Barrymore and Kopelman share daughters Olive, 6, and Frankie, 4, and Kopelman says the family is still close, with Barrymore’s own home located just a few blocks away from his own.

In December 2017, Barrymore opened up about co-parenting with Kopelman in a sweet Instagram post, writing that she “would do it all over again” if given the chance, even though the couple split in August 2016.

“Will and I continue to marvel at what we made and try to be the best co parents we can be,” Barrymore wrote. “It’s not always easy and the point is…nothing in life is. But it doesn’t mean that any bitter outweighs the sweet!”

While the home tells Kopelman’s story, and features a lot of antiques and family heirlooms —such as the Cedric Hartman reading lamps that once belonged to his father (former Chanel president Arie Kopelman) or the living room’s curtains that came straight from his childhood apartment — Kopelman says, when renovating the four-bedroom duplex on Park Avenue, he did so with his kids in mind.

WATCH THIS: Drew Barrymore Holds Up ‘I Love Jake Gyllenhaal’ Sign At ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Season 2 Premiere

Kopelman and Schafer revamped the formal dining room, kitchen, pantry and laundry room to be one open-concept area for his family to hang out.

Simon Upton for Architectural Digest

“It was a rabbit warren,” Schafer says of how the space used to be laid out, “totally opposite to the way families live today.”

Now, Kopelman has comfortable seating in front of a fireplace, and bookshelves surrounding a large flat screen.

Of course, the space is also functional, as the kitchen offers plenty of storage and a built-in wine cellar, along with one cupboard designed specifically to hold boxes of cereal at a height for small children to reach.

Architectural Digest

RELATED: See Inside Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard’s Brooklyn Townhouse — Listed for $4.6 Million

“I wanted to make the kitchen the centerpiece,” Kopelman tells AD. “It’s where I make the girls breakfast in the morning and cook their dinner at night. It’s where we watch our movies, and it’s where I do a lot of work, right at the dining table. I wanted a space that could handle all of that.”

To read the full story and see more photos, pick up the February issue of Architectural Digest or visit archdigest.com.