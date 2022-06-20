The Drew Barrymore Show host is seen hammering at the walls and standing on the countertops as she swings in full force

Drew Barrymore Destroys Apartment With Hammer in Home Makeover Video: 'Having the Time of My Life'

Out with the old and in with the new.

Drew Barrymore doesn't hold back when it comes to home renovations, as seen in a recent Instagram video uploaded by the talk show host on Monday afternoon.

The clip featured Barrymore, 47, aggressively taking a hammer to the tiled walls and shelves of her "very pink kitchen," which she has featured on her Instagram in the past.

"Don't mind me, I'm just having the time of my LIFE," wrote Barrymore alongside the video, set to the Home Depot theme song.

While the actress meant business, sporting protective eyewear as she swung, she couldn't help but share a few laughs during the demolition process — despite mouthing, "ouch," amid the hammering.

To ensure efficient contact, Barrymore approached the scene from different angles. One second she could be seen standing on a ladder, and the next she was up on the hot pink countertop.

The Drew Barrymore Show host is no stranger to home renovations. About a year ago, Barrymore documented the completion of her long-time kitchen project.

She shared the final reveal on her Instagram in August, writing, "Kitchen Reno complete." She accompanied the carousel of images with hashtags, in which one jokingly read, "#itwontstaythisneat." She also tagged her kitchenware line, Cook With Beautiful.

In addition to her personal needs, Barrymore takes the time to renovate homes outside of her own. Priding herself in her sense of styling and home designing, the talkshow host has a segment on her show known as "Designed by Drew."