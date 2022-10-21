Drew Barrymore is thrilled about her friend's happy romance.

In a clip from The Drew Barrymore Show shared Monday, Barrymore, 47, and her guest Zooey Deschanel, 42, talked about how sweet Deschanel's boyfriend is.

Barrymore said she's been working with Deschanel's boyfriend of three years, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott, on another of his HGTV shows, Celebrity IOU.

"I've been hanging out with your man," Barrymore said, to which Deschanel replied, "And he's been having so much fun with you."

Barrymore joked that she has been wanting to tell Deschanel about her experience with the famous contractor, but waited for the "intimate" moment in front of an audience.

"The way that your man speaks about you and the way he speaks about your family, like, 'I've got to get home for dinner, I need to be there every night, this what we do, this is how we do it, my kids, my woman, our home, our family,' " Barrymore rattled off, adding, "It's like, dreamy."

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

"He's the best," Deschanel confirmed. "And he has a great family too! It is the dream."

The Elf actress said that when she first met Scott, she was surprised by his genuine kindness. Deschanel and Scott started dating after meeting while appearing on Carpool Karaoke together alongside their famous siblings — Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott.

"I couldn't believe he was so nice," Deschanel said. "People just aren't that nice generally — we've been together for over three years and he's still that nice. He goes over and fixes stuff at my parents' house, he's so nice."

Barrymore chimed in, saying "And you deserve that. I'm so glad you found each other."

"I try to be nice back, too," Deschanel joked.

The pair discussed good relationships for a moment, agreeing they were both deserving of love.

The New Girl alum proposed an idea for her host: "date a Canadian." Barrymore laughed it off, saying "I married a Canadian!" She and Canadian-born actor Tom Green were married from 2001-2002.

Scott and Deschanel celebrated their three-year anniversary in August. The pair penned sweet tributes to each other via Instagram after spending time together at the Magic Castle clubhouse in Los Angeles to commemorate the occasion.

"Hard to believe…scratch that…Easy to believe it's already been 3 years with this beautiful soul in my life," the Property Brothers star wrote alongside a series of pictures from their outing.

"@zooeydeschanel you make everything better 🥰 and what a fitting way to celebrate at the @magiccastlehollywood 😉," he added.

She wrote in her own caption, "I got the best one 🥰🥰🥰 most wonderful three years ever. And thanks magic castle for helping us celebrate last night."

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings.