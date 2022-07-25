Drew Barrymore Calls on Chip and Joanna Gaines For Help In Hilarious Video: 'It's Demo Day'

It's demo day for Drew Barrymore — and she needs some encouragement!

In a funny video recently shared on Instagram, Barrymore, 47, asks Magnolia Network's Chip and Joanna Gaines for some words of wisdom during her home renovation process.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's demo day," she says while standing in her bright pink kitchen. Holding a glass bowl in one hand and a tin basket in the other. "Chip. Joanna. It's demo day."

While The Drew Barrymore Show host appears determined in the beginning of the video, she quickly reveals her frustration by showing her followers a 360-degree view of her demolished home.

"Chip and Jo…" she jokingly cries. Then she asks the Fixer Upper couple directly, "is this the way you feel sometimes mid-project, like-" and hilariously cuts herself off by yelling out in defeat.

Barrymore's plea for help caught Joanna Gaines' attention, who left an encouraging comment on the post that said, "I feel you, Drew!! Keep your vision in mind and keep pushing through the mess! It's going to be so beautiful and worth it!!"

Another follower joked, "thought she loved demo day," alluding to a previous video Barrymore posted on Instagram of her demolishing her kitchen this past June.

In that clip, Barrymore was seen smashing the tiled walls and shelves while sporting some protective eyewear. During the demolition process, she added some more comedic relief by sharing a few laughs in between swings.

"Don't mind me, I'm just having the time of my LIFE," the actress wrote in the caption.

Along with her home demolition videos, the talk show host has been keeping the internet entertained by dancing in the rain in a viral video she posted on Instagram. In the video, Barrymore is seen frolicking through a heavy rainstorm where she advises her followers, "Whenever you go out into the rain, do not miss the opportunity!"