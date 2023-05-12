Drew and Jonathan Scott Reflect on 'Moments of Humanity' with A-List Stars on 'Celebrity IOU' (Exclusive)

Drew and Jonathan Scott are revealing what they love most about working with huge stars on Celebrity IOU.

PEOPLE chatted with the twin brothers, 45, all about season 4 of the HGTV hit premiering Monday, May 15. The two opened up about what it's like watching A-listers surprise important people in their lives with a meaningful home renovation.

"You get to see what these celebrities are like when they're not in a film, on a TV show, on a red carpet," Jonathan tells PEOPLE. "It's those moments of humanity you get to see that are so much more interesting than all the glitz and glamor — knowing that somebody really cares about this person that they're giving back to."

This season, the brothers are joined by an impressive roster of guests who aim to give back, including Kristin Chenoweth, Glenn Close, Kristin Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Heidi Klum, Jay Leno, and Emma Roberts.

HGTV

Drew echoes a similar sentiment as his brother, adding that these celebrities are not just saying, "Here's some money, go make this happen" when it comes to the home makeovers on the show.

"They're getting in there, hands-on, to transform these houses," he continues. "That means so much more to the recipients when you have these celebrities that have never done this before getting hands-on."

Jay Leno. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

While each celebrity guest holds a special place in their hearts, the brothers recall especially enjoying working with a very dedicated Jay Leno, who threw himself into the demolition process despite suffering from an accident days prior.

"He still had a broken collarbone, and he showed up to work," Drew remembers. "No painkillers, no complaints. He was still recovering, and he got in there and did the demolition."

The dad of one continues to reflect on Leno's "unbelievable work ethic," adding that the former Tonight Show host is "just the most down-to-earth guy. He admitted he doesn't know much about any of this process, but he's willing to help wherever we can."

Noam Galai/Getty

The brothers also remember working with Taraji P. Henson, who Jonathan says was an absolute "wrecking machine" and loved to joke around at the site.

"She had long nails on our first day of construction, and she's like, 'You don't need those shovels. You don't need any of that jackhammer that you have. I'll just go straight in there with my nails and get this thing done,'" he says.

Drew explains that the Empire star would always show up at the construction site before the brothers even arrived, adding that she, and all of their guests, are "really sweet" and have a "big heart."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

HGTV

PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the season 4 premiere of Celebrity IOU featuring Heidi Klum, in which the brothers help her completely transform the home of her housekeeper, who's been with her family for 17 years.

"She always has my back. It feels good that now I can have hers, too," Klum says in the emotional episode.

Season 4 of Celebrity IOU premieres on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.