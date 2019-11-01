Drew and Jonathan Scott Wore Mortal Kombat Costumes to Serve as Brother J.D.’s Groomsmen

Image zoom

Drew and Jonathan Scott were by their older brother J.D.’s side at his Halloween wedding, but the twins weren’t wearing traditional tuxes, or even Scottish kilts.

For the Las Vegas ceremony of J.D. and his makeup artist fiancée Annalee Belle, the Property Brothers stars and three more groomsmen sported Mortal Kombat costumes. The outfits inspired by the classic video game were comprised of stretchy black leggings, colored tunics, and shin and wrist guards. The group also sported smokey black eye makeup.

The groomsmen even appeared to have stayed in character. They can be seen shifting their weight and punching their fists against their palms as the game’s characters do while they await their next move, in a video posted to Instagram.

The wedding, which was held at a private residence, had a 1940s vintage movie theater theme, the bride told PEOPLE, but guests wore all kinds of Halloween costumes, adding to the fantastical scene.

Drew and his wife Linda changed into Woody and Jessie from Toy Story for the reception, while Jonathan and his new girlfriend Zooey Deschanel dressed as Batman and Catwoman.

J.D., who appears on the HGTV shows Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers: At Home with his younger siblings, wore a rhinestone-studded suit for the ceremony and reception.

Belle made her entrance in front of 180 guests on a stunning black Belgian horse named Zena, while holding a pastel and cream-colored bouquet. Her dress was the “perfect mix of classy, sexy, fierce, feminine, dreamy and daring,” she says. “Anyone who sees me or knows me can tell I don’t like traditional anything.” For the reception, she changed into a short ruffled dress with pink tights.

The decor included a ’50s candy shoppe, absinthe fountain lounge, photo trailer and concession stands Synchronized swimmers entertained the guests.

Jonathan and J.D. were also co-best men at Drew’s May 2018 wedding to wife Linda Phan.