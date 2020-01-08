Drew and Jonathan Scott Take Their Empire to the 'Next Level': See the Cover of Their New Magazine

Jonathan and Drew Scott have always been go-getters — and they’re not slowing down now!

Over the past decade, the identical twins, 41, have gone from eager entrepreneurs struggling to get by to self-made multimillionaires, all thanks to a lot of hard work and a little luck.

Now, they’re proudly at the helm of a massive home-improvement empire that includes their hit HGTV series Property Brothers and its four spinoffs, a global entertainment company, endorsement deals, furniture and decor lines, an app and four books. This Friday, they’re launching their latest project: a new quarterly lifestyle magazine called Reveal, published by Meredith, PEOPLE’s parent company.

Hitting newsstands January 10, Reveal will focus on the subjects of home, decor and renovation, while also delving into the HGTV stars’ love of entertaining, family, food, wellness, music, travel and more, with a focus on their personal stories.

The tagline? “It all starts at home,” which Jonathan jokes “sounded a lot more appropriate than ‘Jonathan’s the better looking brother.’”

“’It all starts at home’ is a slogan for our lives,” Jonathan tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, in which the twins give an exclusive peek at the first cover of their new publication (below).

“We’ve been moving down this path, inspiring people, for years and years and we thought, we want to take it to the next level,” he adds. “We want to do something that’s a little bit different and talk about how it all starts at home, but home impacts every other aspect of your life.”

Drew agrees: “For us, food, travel, home — it’s all one big package. Inspiring people with every aspect of their life is important to us.”

“I think it’s going to really start to create a community for people to come together,” Jonathan says of his hopes for the publication.

“We want to make sure that, unlike any other magazine out there, we have a much closer relationship with our readers,” Drew adds. “We want this to be a real community instead of just a magazine.”

The publication follows the launch of fellow HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Journal, a lifestyle quarterly that debuted in 2016. Reveal will be available for $9.99 per issue on newsstands or for an annual subscription price of $20 for four issues.

And the magazine isn’t the only Scott family venture that’s kicked off in 2020. Drew’s podcast launched on January 2 with his wife of nearly two years, Linda Phan, titled At Home with Linda and Drew.

“Just like Reveal, it’s a springboard for life,” Drew says of the podcast. “So it’s just having great conversations, sharing stories with amazing people.”

Even though it centers around Drew and Linda, At Home also promises exciting features from Jonathan, Deschanel and other friends and family members.

“The podcast is still a part of us as a family and us as a whole,” Drew says. “It’s a great thing for Linda and me to be able to sit down and have conversations, but it really does tie into what we do as a whole… I think even when we go off and do our own things, it’s still a part of the whole.”

2020 promises to be a big year for the brothers personally, too. Jonathan and Deschanel are getting serious and spent the holidays together with his family after wrapping up her recent concert tour — during which Jonathan tagged along and made frequent on-stage cameos.

Drew and Linda have some big plans of their own: the couple tell PEOPLE that they plan to start a family “very soon.”

The premier issue of Reveal with globally recognized lifestyle tastemakers Drew and Jonathan Scott is now available online and on nationwide newsstands this Friday. Reveal features home design and renovation ideas, life advice from top pros, celebs like Kate Hudson and Zooey Deschanel and Drew and Jonathan’s parents, Jim and Joanne.

