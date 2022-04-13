The Property Brothers stars chatted with PEOPLE (The TV Show) host Jeremy Parsons about why they're to thank for the pair's newfound love

Drew and Jonathan Scott Say They Take Credit for Matchmaking Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have Drew and Jonathan Scott to thank for their romance, the Property Brothers say.

Appearing on PEOPLE (The TV Show) this week, the HGTV stars opened up about their role in matchmaking Zellweger and Anstead, who first met last June on the set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride, the Discovery+ show Anstead hosts and the Scott brothers produce.

Asked whether they "take credit" for the pairing, Jonathan, 43, tells Parsons, "Yes, we do."

Zellweger, 52, was the first guest on Celebrity IOU: Joyride — which, like he Scott brothers' HGTV series Celebrity IOU, features A-listers paying back friends and mentors with makeover surprises (in the spinoff show's case, their getting dream cars). On the episode, the Oscar winner wanted to give back to Jerome and Jerald Cowan, the twin brothers and nurses who cared for her friend and publicist, Nanci Ryder, before her death from ALS in 2020.

Anstead, 43, and Zellweger quickly hit it off and starting dating shortly thereafter. The two made their first public appearance as a couple months later, in August 2021, and went Instagram official with their relationship a month later.

So could wedding bells be in their future? "Who knows," Drew, 43 tells PEOPLE. "I better be the ring bearer, that's all I care about."

Since making their public debut as a couple, Zellweger and Anstead have kept their romance out of the public eye.

"Renée and my relationship is something that's really private," Anstead told PEOPLE in September. "It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about. It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."

Things have only gotten more serious for the couple. Over Christmas, she met his older kids, Amelie, 18, and Archie, 15, in person for the first time. (They live primarily in the U.K. with their mother and had not been able to visit their dad in California due to Covid travel restrictions.)

"It was great," the car expert said. "I mean, Renée's so personable, and so great with people, and they've met a few times on FaceTime, so everybody was excited to finally get together. Of course, everybody got on famously. It's really nice."

And Zellweger is already close to Ant's son Hudson, 2, whom he shares with his second ex wife, HGTV star Christina Hall. An insider previously told PEOPLE that the actress has loved getting to know the toddler, and is "always very playful and sweet" with him.

Just in March, Zellweger spoke out about Anstead in her Harper's Bazaar cover story, noting how Ryder brought her together with Anstead, even after her death.

"We do joke about that," Zellweger said. "She's always doing her best. It made me smile. It made me smile to think on this, yeah, the serendipity of it all."