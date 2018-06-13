Watch Property Brothers' Drew Scott Outshoot Steph Curry 5 Days After He Won the NBA Finals

Did the Golden State Warriors just find their next all-star?

Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott love to challenge one another in front of the cameras — like when they donned dresses and battled in a heated Medieval battle — for the sake of their home makeover competition series, Brother Vs. Brother. But in this week’s episode, the 40-year-old twins are testing their basketball skills against a true champ: Steph Curry.

Curry, whose Golden State Warriors just won the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, starts by giving the Scotts a few pointers, and sneaks in a little humble brag.

“In practice I made 77 threes in a row,” he says. “That was probably the best shooting day of my life.”

All of his experience didn’t help him against newlywed Drew, though: Drew’s 3-pointer sails right through, while Curry’s shot doesn’t quite make it.

“I would like the world to know that I have out-shot Steph Curry!” Drew cheers.

Curry quickly got his game back, though, outmatching Drew during a little one-on-one that prompts Jonathan to quip, “You’re out of your league!”

Jonathan might be onto something though, and suggests they go out on a high note.

“With that, we retire,” he says.

For the full match, watch the video above and tune in to Brother Vs. Brother on Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET on HGTV.