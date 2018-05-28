Newlywed Drew Scott Offers Up His First Born for a Chance to Name Chip and Joanna Gaines' Baby

Chip and Joanna Gaines may not have decided on a name for baby number five, but they shouldn’t worry — Drew and Jonathan Scott have some ideas.

“It’s gotta be Drew,” the newly married half of HGTV’s Property Brothers tells PEOPLE, using the Fixer Upper stars’ history of giving their sons, Drake, 13, and Duke, 9, names that begin with “D,” as his reasoning.

Jonathan, however, opted for a more sentimental suggestion. “How about Donathan?” he says at an event for their Scott Living line of frames at Michaels. “When we were babies, that’s what Drew would call me. He couldn’t pronounce my name.”

Drew also threw out “Druke” — a cross between the Gaines’s two sons’ monikers — but Jonathan quickly put a stop to it. “That’s the worst name of all time,” he says with a laugh.

After being shut down on his second-round pick, Drew offers up his first born baby with new wife Linda Phan as a compromise to the Gaineses: “Tell them I’ll name my child Chip-oanna if they name there’s Drew,” he says.

Although Chip and Jo might be getting the better end of that deal, they told Today in April that they still haven’t agreed on their strategy for their new son.

“Oldest boy named Drake, second is Duke, so I’m hoping for a ‘D,’ ” Chip said at the time.

But Joanna’s not letting him off that easy. “I want a ‘C’ name, he wants a ‘D’ name,” she said. “I say he got the boy, so I get to pick the name.”

As far as what PEOPLE readers think the famous couple should choose? The answer is overwhelmingly in the favor of Deacon — although some fans are still pulling for Dragon.