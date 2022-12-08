Cindy Crawford Surprises Trainer of 17 Years and Husband, Who Beat Addiction and Cancer, with Home Makeover

Cindy Crawford is giving back to a friend who's been her rock for 17 years.

In this Monday's episode of Celebrity IOU on HGTV, the supermodel teams up with Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise Sarah, her longtime friend and personal trainer. The two see one another as sisters and have leaned on each other through good times and bad.

Sarah and her husband Rick, who is also a personal trainer, recently purchased their first home after decades of renting — a dream that had been put on hold when Rick was diagnosed with cancer and their savings had to be spent on his medical bills.

Crawford and Sarah were together when Sarah got the news about Rick's diagnosis. "I lost a brother to cancer when I was a kid, so I have some experience even just receiving that diagnosis," Crawford recalls in the episode.

"Cindy was there to watch us get to the other side of that, which was a miracle" says Sarah.

HGTV

The couple, who have also overcome addiction and now have "double-digit sobriety," as Sarah describes it, also hold weekly recovery meetings in their home and hoped to make their new place a comfortable gathering place for the people they help.

With no money left for necessary renovations after buying the home and only 6 weeks until to their move-in date, Crawford secretly arranged with Rick to surprise Sarah with a complete overhaul of the kitchen, living and dining areas, a powder room and the entryway.

HGTV

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of the episode (above), the supermodel, author, and philanthropist teams up with the twins to get her hands dirty making improvements to the home — as well as teach the realtor and contractor duo how to catwalk.

"Today is not just about the supermodel, it's about the super re-model," Drew says in the opening clip before he and Jonathan, both 44, make their attempts at showing off their runway walk to impress Crawford, 56.

"Hey, I'm feeling Zoolander," Crawford observes as the brothers strut into the house.

The performance hilariously takes a turn after Drew decides to smack the floor. "Wait, since when is that a fashion show?" Crawford asks. "I think that's a strip show or something."

Defending himself, Drew replies with a laugh, "Well, I live in Vegas."

WATCH THIS: Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Reveal New Home Has Perfect Spot for 'Cheesy' Family Photos

Crawford later gives the brothers a brief lesson on how to perfect a catwalk including taking their jacket off and doing a little turn.

"You know, I forgot to just smile and strut and instead I dropped and twerked, I'm sorry," Drew says later as he reflects on his performance.

Crawford's episode of Celebrity IOU premieres Monday, Dec. 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and will be available to stream on discovery+.