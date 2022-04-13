Property Brothers Reveal Most Emotional Moments on Celebrity IOU: 'We Got Tears Out of Snoop'

Celebrity IOU season 2 promises amazing makeovers, A-list stars — and waterworks!

In Jonathan and Drew Scott's latest hit series for HGTV, the Property Brothers stars team up with celebrities like Anthony Anderson and Tiffany Haddish to give surprise home makeovers to the friends and mentors who have helped the stars along the way.

While some of the celebs surprised the hosts with their ability to swing a sledge hammer (Lisa Kudrow), others caught the twins off guard with their vulnerability.

"As soon as they cry, we cry," Drew tells PEOPLE, before divulging exactly who got misty-eyed on season 3 (premiering April 18). "We did get tears out of Halle Berry. Actually we got tears out of Snoop [Dogg], which I was very surprised by."

He adds, "A lot of these celebrities are big teddy bears and as soon as push comes to shove, there are waterworks.

drew scott, jonathan scott, halle berry Credit: Inset: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Halle made over the Ohio home of her fifth grade teacher and, the brothers share, regularly flew out to Cleveland to check in on the project despite being in the middle of filming.

Snoop Dogg redid the garage of the commissioner of his youth football league, whom he calls Commish, to be usable hangout space and office.

"Tiffany Hadish was another. She's such a strong woman and she kind of, I think, uses comedy a lot of times to sort of ease a situation," says Jonathan. "But you can see the emotion going up in somebody. She's giving back to Selena who is her best friend of 20 years and it just gets to you."

Adds Drew, "When we're revealing the space and you see them with their friend. It's almost like you're seeing them 20 years ago. They're just being real people and you see that emotional connection. You can't help but cry because it's so touching to see these celebrities in such a personal space."

"That's the whole thing that we love about Celebrity IOU," says Jonathan. "It just doesn't feel like work. It's having a good time and giving back to people and we cry a lot. Tears of joy."