HGTV #TBT: Recognize the Property Brothers, Chip and Joanna, and More Before They Were Famous?

This black-and-white collage of Chip and Joanna Gaines on their wedding day will have any Fixer Upper fan saying “aww.” And if the photo doesn’t do the trick, Joanna’s caption will: “Thank you for the 12 good years of laughter, leadership, and adventure,” she wrote on their anniversary in 2015. “No one makes me laugh harder than you do. You are strong and fearless yet kind and tender hearted. Thank you for teaching me to be brave and for loving me well.”