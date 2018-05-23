WATCH: Jonathan Scott Says Newly Married Drew Pulled the 'Dumbest' Prank on Brother vs. Brother

San Francisco: Prepare for total twin domination.

Drew and Jonathan Scott are returning for season 6 of Brother vs. Brother, this time taking on the real estate market in the Bay Area to see who can remodel and sell a home for the highest net profit. Although the 40-year-old HGTV stars mean business when it comes to winning the competition, they’re possibly more serious about who can pull the best pranks.

“It was the dumbest thing — the other day, one of the contractors on my site was like ‘They’re ticketing us, they’re ticketing us out front!’” Jonathan tells PEOPLE at an event in New York City celebrating their line of Scott Living frames at Michaels. “So I’m like running outside, and [Drew is] dressed in a Reno 911 cop outfit.”

RELATED: Newly Single Jonathan Scott Was Moved to Tears at Twin Drew’s Wedding: They’ve ‘Given Me Hope’

Drew and Jonathan Scott

Drew and Jonathan Scott

“[I was in] short shorts, glasses. He thought I was a real cop,” Drew adds, laughing.

The famous realtor didn’t get the last laugh, though. Contractor Jonathan upped the ante by showing up at Drew’s property in “a full camouflage moss outfit,” so he was able to spy in secret.

Drew and Jonathan Scott

“Nobody would even know!” Drew recalls. “But it’s things like that that keep it fun.”

And these outrageous getups are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their costume bin, which is likely now split between newly single Jonathan‘s house in Las Vegas and Drew’s abode with wife Linda in Los Angeles.

Drew and Jonathan Scott

“You would be amazed to see what we have,” says newly single Jonathan.

RELATED: Every Single Photo from Drew Scott and Linda Phan’s Magical Italian Wedding

RELATED VIDEO: Drew Scott and New Wife Linda Phan Are Already Talking About Property Babies: ‘We’re Excited to Start That Chapter of Our Lives’

The premiere of the show comes just weeks after Drew tied the knot in a romantic Italian ceremony surrounded by 300 guests. With the filming of this installment of the series and the big day behind them, the couple are excited to enjoy some much deserved downtime.

“I’m most looking forward to spending more time together,” Scott told PEOPLE. “We’ve been working so hard for so long, I’m looking forward to making plans to settle down and just enjoy doing nothing once in a while.”

For the full preview, watch the video above. Brother vs. Brother premieres tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET on HGTV.